Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp and vows to reveal reasons for exit

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S INTERNATIONAL career could be over after he left Portugal’s training camp and vowed to “tell the truth” in due course.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Ronaldo faced criticism after an underwhelming World Cup, but made the decision to continue playing for his country and was selected in the squad for the four Nations League fixtures in this international window.

New Portugal manager Jorge Jesus worked with Ronaldo at Al Nassr and started the 41-year-old during a 1-0 win over Wales last Thursday, but he left the five-time Ballon d’Or winner on the bench throughout a victory in Norway on Sunday.

Ronaldo was absent from Portugal training on Wednesday in Copenhagen, but boss Jesus attempted to downplay any suggestions of an issue with the national team captain during a press conference hours later.

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However, it was followed by Ronaldo’s announcement on Instagram that he had left the training camp after discussions with Portuguese Football Federation present Pedro Proenca.

“After the press conference of the national team, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have made the decision to leave the national team training camp,” Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

“In due course, I will tell all the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I always dedicated myself.

“Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my teammates good luck, without exception.”

Earlier, Jesus had addressed the reports Proenca had arrived at the national team camp, but insisted there was no issue with Ronaldo.

“We had to talk, the three of us, but I had already talked with Cris and the president didn’t have to solve anything because there was nothing to solve,” Jesus told a press conference, as reported by ESPN.

Pushed on whether Ronaldo would play in the Nations League tie at Denmark, Jesus insisted: “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the game. If we need to play, he’ll play. If not, he won’t.

“It seems like there was an issue between us, but there was no issue.

“I’m the one who makes the decisions and everybody knows that.”

Ronaldo has made clear his desire to reach 1,000 career goals but may have to achieve that feat in club football.

Across a 23-year international career, Ronaldo has scored 146 times in 234 appearances for Portugal.

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