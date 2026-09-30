'It's like Ireland's an ageist country, we try and retire people very early' - JJ Hanrahan

IT’S SHAPING UP to be a big couple of months for JJ Hanrahan at Munster.

The out-half went into the new season as the province’s only fit senior 10, with Jack Crowley and Tom Wood both long-term absentees, putting him in pole position to lead the squad through a testing opening run of fixtures.

Now in his third spell with Munster, having re-joined from Connacht in 2025, the 34-year-old has come a long way since taking his first steps with the senior squad in 2012.

“Third stint, but look, I think I’ve more knowledge now than I had previously,” Hanrahan says.

“I’m a little bit older, but funnily enough, I joke, it’s like Ireland’s an ageist country, we try and retire people very early.

“I think what we have around us is excellent in terms of the age group, and the younger fellows are coming, they’re bringing loads of exuberance, loads of energy to training and they’re really exciting to work with.”

Head coach Clayton McMillan will rely heavily on Hanrahan over the opening block of games, but the Kerry native sees huge potential among the province’s up-and-coming half-backs who will also be keen to put their own stamp on things.

Hanrahan started Saturday's loss to Glasgow. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Scrum-half Ben O’Donovan (21) was excellent in Saturday’s opening URC defeat to Glasgow, where out-half Charlie O’Shea (20) and scrum-half Jake O’Riordan (21) were both introduced off the bench.

Advertisement

“I said to one or two people already, and this is no disrespect say from when I was a younger fella, but the whole game, it’s coming quicker to the younger people now these days in terms of the level of coaching they get, the understanding they have coming out of schools, even at this stage, it’s all coming quicker at a younger age.

“When we were younger it probably took us a lot longer to learn the things that they’re learning already.

“So they’re adding hugely to the group, they’re definitely capable of playing provincial rugby at this level, no problem, and they’ve all been excellent. You’ve even seen it at the weekend again, the two nines, the way they both played was excellent.

“Charlie showed what he could do in pre-season, he’s been really good. Tom unfortunately picked up an injury, but what he’s done throughout the pre-season and the back-end of last year, all quality operators.”

Charlie O'Shea won his first senior cap in the Glasgow game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Following the defeat to Glasgow, McMillan admitted the province have work to do to win back some supporters after the challenges of last season, telling reporters: “After last year, we’ve got a bit of work to do to earn their dollars and cents to come buy tickets and come along and support this team.”

Hanrahan offered his thoughts on the Munster boss’ comments.

“I thought it’s fair. He understands what he’s saying. Like last year, and I don’t really want to talk too much about last year to be honest, but I think he felt, and we felt as a group that we probably didn’t do ourselves justice, and there’s people paying good honest money to come and watch us play and support us.

“One thing I will say is the supporters are always excellent, and the people that turn up week in, week out are absolutely unbelievable, and they were unbelievable again at the weekend.

“One thing Paul O’Connell used to always talk about is they (supporters) want to see it in your actions and your attitude, and hopefully we showed glimpses of that at the weekend.

“Now we didn’t get the result, but we felt them throughout the whole game, and hopefully we can keep building on that and they can see us and the effort that we’re putting in on the training field on a Monday to Friday, and that we can bring out on a Saturday, and that they feel like their money is well spent when they come to watch us.”

Attack coach Jared Payne with JJ Hanrahan. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Munster’s attack delivered some strong moments against Glasgow, an encouraging sign as Jared Payne settles into his new role with the province. The former Ireland international oversees Munster’s strike plays and the first three phases in possession, while Mossy Lawler coaches the province’s multiphase play and kicking strategy.

“It’s been excellent,” Hanrahan says of Payne.

“I suppose he had a good defensive background as well, and he knows the weak points in defences and how to go after them and he’s been really innovative in terms of what he’s added to our attack, how he’s added to our mindset and challenged us in one or two areas, and added massively in a lot of areas, particularly around our strike.

“For me as a 10, it’s excellent for me obviously to see the way he thinks about the game, how he coaches it, how he talks to us and how we get it on the field. It’s been really, really positive and really pleasing.”