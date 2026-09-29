'Play fast, strike to score quickly, play smart' - Jared Payne's Munster mission

MUNSTER’S NEW URC season got off to a losing start against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday, but there were positives in the performance as a new-look attack did damage in a strong first-half showing – Clayton McMillan’s side leading 17-7 at the break, only to lose 26-20.

Munster’s attack had a summer overhaul, with Jared Payne joining the coaching set-up following the departure of Mike Prendergast and the abandoned plan to bring in Roger Randle.

A 20-cap Ireland international, Payne oversees Munster’s strike plays and the first three phases in possession, while Mossy Lawler coaches the province’s multiphase play and kicking strategy.

“It’s been great,” Payne says.

“It was new for both of us at the start of the year, but it’s been seamless. Moss is a great guy, good ideas, we both bounce a lot off each other, so can’t complain at all.

“It’s been nice for each of us to be able to spend a bit of time on our specific areas and then bounce ideas off each other and go forward as a group.”

Payne with head coach Clayton McMillan. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Asked to outline his own coaching philosophy, Payne’s answer is quick and to the point.

“Play fast, strike to score quickly, play smart.

“I want to make sure we try to play the game smart, we try to outsmart opposition with some of the things we do in the first couple of phases, play with speed, we’re unpredictable, and then we’re pretty accurate with our basics.”

Payne worked as backs coach with Scarlets before joining Munster, where he also had a stint coaching the backs – a role he previously held with Ulster and Clermont.

“It gives me great understanding of how the opposition is operating defensively, where weaknesses might be, what sort of systems they’re using, and that type of thing. So throughout the time I’ve bounced between attack and defence as a coach the last couple of years, it’s been good to look at both sides of the ball.

“I think no good defence coach doesn’t understand attack, and no good attack coach doesn’t understand defence.”

As for the coaches who have had the greatest influence on him, the New Zealander feels there are almost too many to mention.

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Payne won 20 caps for Ireland and cites Joe Schmidt as a key influence on his coaching career. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“You take something from everyone you play under. Joe (Schmidt), obviously, when you’re talking about the first couple of phases, he was great on that side of the ball and he was famous for that. So definitely, you try and coach with some of the detail that he used, the first couple of phases, the standards expected.

“A guy like Faz, the way he is with people, with the players, serious, yet enjoyed it.

“There’s too many to name, mate. If I go through them all, you learn something from everyone you’re underneath. There’s no one guy in particular, even a fella outside of rugby, (performance coach) Mike Ashford’s taught me a lot about actual coaching process of things.

“So there are lots of different influences, I’ve been very lucky to play under and coach under some very good coaches.”

And as he settles into his new job, Payne has been encouraged by what he’s seen in young half-backs Ben O’Donovan, Charlie O’Shea and Jake O’Riordan.

Scrum-half O’Donovan was one of the stand-out performers in the Glasgow game.

Ben O'Donovan impressed against Glasgow. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s horses for courses. Glasgow defended a certain way. We felt we could use him to create an extra number every now and then, and I thought he did that very well.

“So it might not be like that every week. We just felt the way Glasgow defended, they gave us a bit of time, we could use our nine to create an extra number and hopefully create a bit of space every now and then that you saw. I thought Benny executed it really well.”

Out-half O’Shea came off the bench alongside scrum-half O’Riordan in the second half.

“They’re great. They’re intelligent players, got no fear, which I think is a great thing. They get in, they’re diligent with how they work, and yeah, I’ve really enjoyed it. Both of them, good little players, really keen, really diligent.

“Charlie’s very confident, he’s driven a lot of standards for a young fella, stopped a few walkthroughs, told guys what he wants, which I think is great to see as a young 10.

“So it’s been awesome to see how they’ve come in and made their mark on the environment.”

Munster take on the Bulls at Thomond Park on Saturday, with Ireland internationals Craig Casey and Jeremy Loughman both available for selection.

Tom Ahern, Jack Aungier, Shane Daly and Ruadhán Quinn have all returned to training this week, although Mike Haley is sidelined with a knee injury while Diarmuid Barron, Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Nankivell are unavailable as they follow return-to-play protocols.