Waterford GAA clubs 'delighted' by €150,000 donation from billionaire Mark Zuckerberg

THREE GAA CLUBS in west Waterford are “delighted” by the announcement they will receive a donation totalling €150,000 from tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

The couple bought Strancally Castle in August, and have chosen Lismore GAA, Tallow GAA, and Shamrocks GAA in Knockanore – the three clubs closest to the couple’s new property – as recipients for their first philanthropic donation since they bought the castle.

“The GAA is at the heart of communities across Ireland,” a spokesperson for Zuckerberg and Chan said. “As new members of the Waterford community, we’re proud to support these local clubs and the important role they play.”

Each club will receive €25,000 a year for two years, and the clubs have said that they are “deeply grateful”.

Lismore GAA Club was established in 1897, and intends to use the funds to assist with projects such as proposed floodlighting, new pitch side fencing and a community walkway.

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In a post on social media, Lismore GAA said that they are “delighted” and “very proud” to receive the donation, which will help “develop and future proof facilities” in the club.

“We in Lismore GAA would like to extend a welcome to the Chan Zuckerberg family to the west Waterford area and hope they will have many happy memories here,” Lismore GAA Secretary Emer Barry said.

Tallow GAA said that they are “deeply grateful” and the donation is a “huge honour” for the club. Founded in 1887, the club intends to use the funds to promote coaching and games, help build a 100-seater spectator stand and to assist with the tarmacking of the club’s community walkway.

“This donation will allow us to continue developing our facilities for our players, members and the wider community,” a statement on social media said.

“Thank you, Mark and Priscilla for helping us build on everything achieved so far.”

Shamrocks GAA said that they are “delighted”.

“We are deeply grateful for this generous gift, which will have a meaningful impact across every part of our club,” a social media statement said.

The donation would help to support volunteers and improve facilities and opportunities for the players, the statement said.

“Most importantly, it will leave a lasting legacy for future generations of Shamrocks players, ensuring they can enjoy and contribute to our club for many years to come.”

Shamrocks GAA has been operating since November 1953, and draws from the combined parishes of Knockanore, Glendine and Kilwatermoy. It plans to use the funds to help upgrade its dressing rooms.

It is understood that the Gothic style Strancally castle will be used as Zuckerberg’s base while he is in Ireland. However, he will continue to primarily reside in the US with his family.

The 440 acre estate is located on the banks of the River Blackwater near the village of Knockanore.

Written by Ottoline Spearman and posted on TheJournal.ie