Guardiola offers Man City his support, Keane says players should throw medals 'in the bin'

PEP GUARDIOLA HAS offered his backing to Manchester City after they were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules, stating: “We will get through this together.”

City have been found guilty by an independent commission, which concluded they “clearly intended to circumvent Premier League rules” over a nine-season period.

The club now face the threat of severe sanctions unless they are able to overturn the decision on appeal.

Guardiola, who left City at the end of last season after a glorious decade at the club, wrote on the Pep Team X account: “I want every single @ManCity fan to know I am here; more than ever.

Advertisement

“I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters.

“Let me be clear: we will get through this together.

“I love you all.”

I want every single @ManCity fan to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters.

Let me be clear: we will get through this together.

I love you all… pic.twitter.com/jmMvwbykqv — PepTeam (@PepTeam) September 30, 2026

City were found to have engaged in schemes to inflate revenue and hide costs to the tune of more than £900 million.

The club have already indicated their intention to appeal, and say the decision “contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe”.

City chief executive Ferran Soriano told staff in a video message that the commission had gone along with the Premier League’s “conspiracy theory”.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has said, if he was a City player, he would throw all the medals in the bin.

Speaking on ITV, Keane said: “They knew it would hurt a lot of people, but they’ve still done it, and, if I was a player, I’d be 100% sticking those medals in the bin.

“It’s cheating. You’re hearing nonsense about some ex-players saying, ‘Oh well, they won on the pitch’. Because it was cheating! It was cheating going on.”

The Times has reported that other top-flight clubs have contacted the league urging a conclusion to the case before the end of the season.