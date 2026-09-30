Ireland set for Aviva Stadium return to face England in Women’s Six Nations

IRELAND WILL RETURN to the Aviva Stadium for a Women’s Six Nations clash with England next May.

Following their victory over Scotland in a first standalone fixture at the national stadium, Scott Bemand’s side will welcome the reigning champions to Dublin on Saturday, 8 May (2.45pm kick-off).

Advertisement

This year, a record 31,294 fans attended the 54-5 win over Scotland.

“Playing at Aviva Stadium last season was an incredible and landmark experience for the group and we’re really excited to be returning to the home of Irish rugby in 2027,” said captain Erin King.

“To have that record-breaking crowd behind us and feel the support from the moment we ran out was really special and we want to continue building that connection with our supporters and bring more people, young and old, into our green wave.”

An early bird rate sees tickets available from €10 for adults and €5 for children for the next 30 days.

Ireland will also return to Galway as their round 2 game with France is scheduled for the Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, 17 April (2.30pm kick-off).

That comes a week after facing Scotland at Murrayfield. Ireland will play Wales at Cardiff Arms Park on 24 April with a trip to Italy in store for the final round on 15 May.