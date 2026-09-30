Jim Crawford: 'It's one-game-takes-all against England'

JIM CRAWFORD DECLARED it’s “all to play for” as the Ireland U21s set up a final-day showdown against England with a European Championship play-off berth up for grabs.

Six months ago, the Boys in Green were eight points adrift of second-placed Slovakia, who had a game extra played.

But back-to-back victories over Kazakhstan, including Tuesday’s dramatic 4-3 success, and a 2-0 win over Slovakia last Friday, has pushed Ireland one point ahead in the race for second.

Slovakia will play their game in hand against Lee Carsley’s table-toppers on Friday before the final round of games on 6 October.

Even if England win Friday’s game, Ireland still require either victory over the English or an Andorran result against Slovakia to make the play-offs.

Crawford’s team have few guarantees at this juncture, but the Kazakhstan result means they still hold a live shot of progression entering that game against England at Turner’s Cross.

“It’s all to play for next week. That’s what we’ve set this up for now. It’s one-game-takes-all against England,” said Crawford.

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“I know they’ll have an unbelievable squad in terms of value and what have you, but our players will be relishing that game. The stage will be set for the players.

“We’ve a fair bit of work to do. We need to up our levels from this evening, but I have every confidence in the boys that they’ll do that.”

Having fallen behind after 12 seconds, Ireland needed Tommy Lonergan’s 86th-minute penalty to take their third and final lead of the evening in Cork.

Tommy Lonergan scores the winning penalty. Tom O'Halon / INPHO Tom O'Halon / INPHO / INPHO

“We gave the crowd seven goals, so I’m sure they’re all going back now saying that was a great game, but it probably aged me a few years,” said Crawford.

“You’d be quite disappointed with our performance compared to the heroics in Slovakia. We were a few levels below that game.

“Some of our defending wasn’t great. Dealing with direct play. Dealing with crosses or throw-ins into the box.

“We asked the players to be compact out of possession. Sometimes it was a little bit too easy to penetrate us.

“But then pleasing was we scored four goals. At international level, that’s a great return. There were a few really good individual performances. They’ll know who they are.

“All in all, we’ve got three points, we’re in second place, and we’ve one hell of a game next week.”

Crawford was relieved to see Ireland survive their reoccurence of second-game syndrome.

“We’ve had a history of games where we’ve been exceptional in the first game, but let ourselves down in the second game,” he said.

“It goes back a few years. We played Turkey away, got a great result, 1-0, and then we went home and we drew with Latvia, which ultimately cost us.

“There’s other games. Quite a few years ago, when I was an assistant to Stephen Kenny, we drew with Italy in Tallaght Stadium, 0-0, and then we went to Iceland and got beat.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it. I’ve seen a trend before, and we’ve done everything in our power to make sure that it wouldn’t happen again, but look, it did.

“But what I will say is, if I was asked at the beginning of the evening, look, you get three points with a so-so performance, I would have taken it.

“We’ll have a couple of days off mentally and physically, and we’ll get back on the grindstone on Friday.”