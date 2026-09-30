Ireland boss says Finn Azaz is someone 'I admire most in the world at this moment'

An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.

HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON HAS confirmed that the Republic of Ireland players have not indicated they want to hold another meeting to discuss playing Israel in Serbia on Sunday.

The manager believes the fixture will be fulfilled but admitted he could not say for certain if another gathering of the squad to discuss their sentiments might take place before they are due to face off at the end of the week.

No, no, but we thought that as well before the first game,” he said in reply to being asked if there was a danger of the same situation repeating itself.

“The FAI has said that we are playing both the games and we are going to fulfil that. That was our intention when we came into this camp and that’s still our intention. It’s been tough, especially on the players, it’s been really, really tough and everybody understands that.

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson before training. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

”But we are trying to focus on the football game against Austria. What happens after, like all this camp, we need to almost take it day by day. But that is already decided, we are going to fulfil the games.”

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Gavin Bazunu trained with the Ireland squad in Aviva Stadium on Tuesday and was joined by fellow goalkeeper Josh Keeley in Abbotstown for today’s session as he will replace the Dubliner after Thursday’s meeting with Austria in Dublin.

“It’s just a good thing to see life from a football world again. No, it was good and the mood is good, the mood is good,” Hallgrímsson said.

“It’s probably more tough for him (Bazunu) than the other players, but they have really welcomed him. It’s been a lot of lies said around all of this, but we welcome him back and he is taking part, amazing.

“I think it shows his character as well, to be with us. So I want to give him praise for that, I want to give the players praise for how welcome they have been with him.

Gavin Bazunu (left) with Josh Keeley who has been called up for Sunday's game with Israel. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Life goes on, he is a part of this group and I think that shows how strong a bond is between these players. Even a thing like this is not breaking us, we’re sticking together. That’s why we’re thinking forward and we are going forward.”

Hallgrímsson has also praised the conduct of Finn Azaz, describing the midfielder as “one of the people I admire the most in the world at this moment.”

The 42 learned in the aftermath of the dramatic events in Debrecen last Saturday that figures within the FAI feared Azaz may bring an end to his international career because of how things unfolded.

The Southampton man is of Israeli descent with his maternal grandparents both hailing from the country.

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Hallgrímsson said he is focusing his attention on facing Austria and that “we’ll take the next steps after” ahead of this international window ending against Israel on Sunday.

“I think Finn has shown incredible emotional control, emotional awareness. Probably in my mind at the moment he is one of the persons that I admire the most, in how he conducted himself in all of this,” the Ireland manager said.

“It’s about being a member of a team, so you need to listen to all opinions. That’s just one of the things, to do your thing, to do your work with grace and understanding of all opinions.

“I’m just talking about walking the extra mile to be a part of a national team. I don’t have words to explain to you, and you wouldn’t understand, because inside the camp, he has so much respect within this group of players, and just walking the extra mile to be a part of this team is amazing. So, again, he’s been one of the persons I admire the most in the world at this moment.”

Hallgrímsson confirmed that has been in touch with injured captain Nathan Collins as well as former skipper Seamus Coleman ” because I need advice as well.” The Ireland boss cited their leadership and experience and explained about a need for reflection.

“None of us have experienced anything like this. So we are kind of [discovering] as we go how how we should treat a situation like this. Like I’ve said before, when we look back in two weeks or three weeks, we probably see we should have done this one better than we did, but hopefully, and I surely think that in time, we will have seen that we took more right decisions than wrong ones.”

Like I’ve said before, when we look back in two weeks or three weeks, we probably see we should have done this one better than we did. but hopefully, and I surely think that in time, we will have seen that we took more right decisions than wrong ones.