Craig Casey and Jeremy Loughman return for Munster, who have suffered four new injuries

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CRAIG Casey and Jeremy Loughman are available for selection for Munster, as they host the Bulls on Saturday at Thomond Park.

Yet there is mixed news for head coach Clayton McMillan, with four new injuries from the weekend past, where Munster lost 26-20 to Glasgow.

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Scrum-half Casey and prop Loughman had a delayed start to the new season, due to being on Ireland duty in the Nations Championship during the summer. In the pair’s absence, Ben O’Donovan and Michael Milne impressed against Glasgow.

Full back Mike Haley sustained a knee injury in the game, and had to leave the pitch early on. He is unavailable for selection.

Diarmuid Barron, Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Nankivell are also unavailable this weekend as they follow return-to-play protocols, the province have said in a squad update.

In more positive news for Munster, Tom Ahern, Jack Aungier, Shane Daly and Ruadhán Quinn return to training this week.

The team for the URC game with the Bulls will be named on Thursday.