First-call up for Crystal Palace’s Hopcroft as Ruesha Littlejohn left out of Ireland squad

CRYSTAL PALACE MIDFIELDER Shanade Hopcroft has received her first Ireland call-up, while Ruesha Littlejohn is not included for the upcoming World Cup play-off semi-finals against Kazakhstan.

Littlejohn has been without a club since departing Palace this summer, and the 36-year-old midfielder has cast doubt over her future on social media.

English-born Hopcroft joined the newly-promoted WSL side in Littlejohn’s wake and is a surprise addition to Carla Ward’s 25-player squad.

The 28-year-old qualifies through her grandmother Nora Hopcroft, from Tubbercurry, Sligo. She has started all of Palace’s league games so far this season, starring in a 0-0 draw with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium and scoring a long-range free-kick against former side Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Heather Payne returns for the first time since the Nations League promotion/relegation playoff against Belgium in October 2025, while Saoirse Noonan (ankle) and Tara O’Hanlon (hamstring) are unavailable through injury.

Katie McCabe and Marissa Sheva are both suspended for the first leg in Astana next Friday, 9 October due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while Denise O’Sullivan will not travel due to load management and travel.

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The star trio will return for the return leg at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh the following Tuesday, 13 October. The winners of Ireland-Kazakhstan will face Belgium or Poland for a ticket to next summer’s World Cup in Brazil.

More to follow.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Southampton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Heather Payne (Leicester City), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jessie Stapleton (Leicester City), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Katie McCabe (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Gotham FC), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Watford), Jamie Finn (Burnley), Lucy Quinn (Sheffield United), Tyler Toland (Burnley), Jess Ziu (Leicester City), Shanade Hopcroft (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (HB Køge), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Leanne Kiernan (Newcastle United).

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