FAI to review video evidence on alleged racism in Ireland-Israel game

THE FAI ARE set to review video evidence before deciding whether to seek an investigation from Uefa into the alleged racism against Adam Idah in Sunday night’s Nations League game against Israel.

There appeared to be offensive noises during the game in Debrecen directed at Ireland striker Idah.

Ireland player Jayson Molumby asked the officials to “listen” and pointed to his ears. Referee Harm Osmers and fourth official Florian Exner determined there was no racism.

As Molumby did not say “racism,” he said “listen,” the Uefa delegate informed the FAI that no action can be taken as it was not reported on the pitch, and officials did not hear it anyway.

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The FAI have now decided to review the video evidence from the game and try and determine if there is any evidence of racism. If they believe that to be the case, they will send it to Uefa demanding an investigation into the incident.