MAYO’S ALL-IRELAND-WINNING MANAGER Andy Moran made a huge contribution to his club Ballaghaderreen today, as he came off the bench to help them avoid relegation.
Ballaghaderreen defeated Balla 1-13 to 0-14 in the relegation final to preserve their senior status, with Moran coming on in the 15th minute of the second half.
He helped himself to two points before setting up the decisive goal which powered them to victory. Ballaghaderreen, who were trailing 0-13 to 0-8 late in the game, were down by one point with time almost up.
Moran took a quick free to supply the pass into Conor Moriarty who applied the finish to raise the vital green flag.
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That proved to be the final score of the game as Ballaghaderreen survived to stay in the top tier for 2027. The result caps a memorable season for Moran who helped Mayo end a 75-year famine to land the Sam Maguire after a thrilling All-Ireland final against Kerry.
Mayo GAA SFC Relegation Final Ballaghaderreen 1:13 (16) Balla 0:14 (14) Ballaghaderreen lead by 2 Full Time Thank God for that!!!!
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All-Ireland-winning manager Andy Moran comes off the bench to help club avoid relegation
MAYO’S ALL-IRELAND-WINNING MANAGER Andy Moran made a huge contribution to his club Ballaghaderreen today, as he came off the bench to help them avoid relegation.
Ballaghaderreen defeated Balla 1-13 to 0-14 in the relegation final to preserve their senior status, with Moran coming on in the 15th minute of the second half.
He helped himself to two points before setting up the decisive goal which powered them to victory. Ballaghaderreen, who were trailing 0-13 to 0-8 late in the game, were down by one point with time almost up.
Moran took a quick free to supply the pass into Conor Moriarty who applied the finish to raise the vital green flag.
That proved to be the final score of the game as Ballaghaderreen survived to stay in the top tier for 2027. The result caps a memorable season for Moran who helped Mayo end a 75-year famine to land the Sam Maguire after a thrilling All-Ireland final against Kerry.
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Andy Moran Balla GAA Ballaghaderreen GAA Mayo GAA Staying Up