Fitzpatrick equals Seve Ballesteros record to extend lead heading into final round in Paris

MATT FITZPATRICK HAS equalled Seve Ballesteros’ 1985 record for the lowest score after 54 holes at the Open de France as he continues to lead in the final round of the Open de France in Paris.

Fitzpatrick, who was one shot clear after a 64 in the second round, carded his second 65 of the week on Saturday to extend his lead. His third round included seven birdies and one bogey on the eighth. He’s currently on 19-under in the early stages of his final round.

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Eugenio Chacarra of Spain is currently in second position on 16-under after a brilliant nine-under 62 in the third round.

Meanwhile on the LPGA, Lauren Walsh is in a share of 57th place heading into the final round at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Walsh carded a second round of 68 to leave her 12 shots off the leader Yuna Nishimura of Japan.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow both missed the cut.

On the Ladies European Tour, Ireland’s Sara Byrne is on two-under after carding a 69 in her final round of the Ladies Italian Open. Byrne is on two-under as Germany pair Sophie Hausmann and Alexandra Forsterling currently share the lead on eight-under with Sweden’s Moa Folke.

Olivia Mehaffey, Áine Donegan, Annabel Wilson and Anna Foster all missed the cut.