Defender Dunne listed among Ireland goalkeepers after Gavin Bazunu withdrawal

An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.

DEFENDER JIMMY DUNNE has been listed among the goalkeepers on the Republic of Ireland squad for today’s Nations League match against Israel, according to the Uefa website.

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The QPR player is listed as number 23 in the squad, joining Caoimhín Kelleher and Max O’Leary in the goalkeeper selection.

The change comes after Gavin Bazunu’s decision to withdraw from the group ahead of today’s fixture in Debrecen, Hungary. Bazunu released a statement on Saturday outlining his reasons for his departure, saying that he wants to “stand up for something bigger.”

Earlier on Saturday, the FAI confirmed that Ireland will play the game following a morning of discussions.

Bazunu was not asked about his feelings on playing Israel before he was called into the Republic of Ireland squad. The Dubliner then went to manager Heimir Hallgrímsson on Saturday morning to declare that he did not want to be involved on what was a chaotic and unprecedented day in the history of Irish football.

The 42 understands that as many as five other players began to waver on the issue after Bazunu’s decision. Players were locked in meetings for over four hours before a decision was reached to proceed with the game.

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