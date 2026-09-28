Kilcoo's reign is brought down, super Andy off the bench, Morris the hero in Tipperary

- Compiled by Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole

*****

1. Kilcoo’s reign is brought down

You have to go back 15 years to a point where Kilcoo Eoghan Ruadh were not involved in the Big Dance of Down club football.

Since then, they have hoovered up all but one Frank O’Hare Cup, the 2018 title going to Burren when they lost that final.

On Sunday evening, Burren, managed by former Tyrone All-Ireland winner Collie Holmes, hit 4-16 to Kilcoo’s 1-20 and booked their place in the final. They were helped by two converted penalties from Odhran Murdock in the first quarter, Niall Toner and Ryan Treanor adding the other goals.

All-Ireland champions in 1986 and 1988, Burren now face Clonduff in the county final, who forced their way past Carryduff with a late scoring splurge in the other semi-final on Friday.

And the teams in that 2011 county final? Burren and Clonduff.

2. Morris the Moycarkey-Borris hero in Tipperary

If you reach a county senior final for the first time in 42 years, there is naturally going to be an outpouring of joy. That is enhanced all the more if achieved in the manner that Moycarkey-Borris did on Sunday, ensuring their name belongs as part of the Tipperary senior hurling finalists courtesy of a dramatic late comeback. They trailed 0-22 to 1-15 with eight minutes left, but outscored JK Brackens by 1-4 to 0-1 in the finale.

The critical score arrived on the cusp of full-time. Moycarkey-Borris have a raft of exciting young stars in their team, but it was Kieran ‘Kiwi’ Morris who applied the finishing touch to net. An All-Ireland U21 winner with Tipperary back in 2010, Morris raised the green flag that ensured he will feature on county senior final day after years of service to his club. An added layer of interest is provided for the decider by the presence of neighbours Thurles Sarsfields in the opposition corner.

MOYCARKEY WIN IT AT THE DEATH! 😱



Max Hackett sets up Keiran Morris for a 60th minute winning goal to send @MoycarkeyBorris GAA to the @TipperaryGAA SHC Final for the first time since 1984 🔴🟡#ClubberTV pic.twitter.com/iTIZ2zJbzL — Clubber (@clubber) September 27, 2026

3. Relegation reinforcements in Connacht

Nine years after he won the Footballer of the Year, and at 42 years of age, Andy Moran came off the bench for Ballaghadereen and immediately trimmed Ballyhaunis’ lead with two points in their Mayo championship relegation final.

Advertisement

While they were still trailing in the final moments, Moran was fouled with a push in the back and took a quick free to send Conor Moriarty away for a goal that preserved Balla’s senior status, held since 2001.

As he might have said himself, Andy just ‘kept swinging.’

Meanwhile, it was a similar SOS job in Galway, with renowned hurling brothers Pádraic and Cathal Mannion resuming their big ball duties with Caltra to beat Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór, 3-12 to 1-15 to stay up in senior. The brothers hurl with Ahascragh-Fohenagh and hadn’t played football in three seasons.

Cathal Mannion in action for Galway in the All-Ireland senior hurling final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

4. Nemo and Barrs’ hit form at the right time in Cork

There may have been moments in this season’s football programme in Cork, when question marks hovered over St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers, the marquee city duo who contested last year’s final. Title holders St Finbarr’s only won one of their three group games, while Nemo lost their opening group match. Yet despite those round-robin setbacks, they found a path to the knockout stages. When the stakes were raised in Sunday’s quarter-final double-header in Clonakilty, neither were found wanting.

St Finbarr’s were four points in front at half-time against divisional outfit Carbery, and then blitzed them with four goals early in the second half. The game culminated in a resounding 21-point success for St Finbarr’s, Steven Sherlock top scoring with 0-8, and they had the luxury of whipping off their hurling crew, including Cork duo Brian Hayes and William Buckley, ahead of next Sunday’s county semi-final against Kanturk.

St Finbarr's player Brian Hayes. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Nemo triumphed after an absorbing encounter with Castlehaven, 1-20 to 1-17. There was a sweetness to the victory for Nemo as they overturned the team that denied them final success in both 2023 and 2024, while there was satisfaction at the scoring emergence of youngsters Brian Hayes (1-4) and Ross Corkery (0-5), son of Colin. Different semi-final assignments await, Nemo meeting Carrigaline, and St Finbarr’s taking on Clonakilty. The city giants are hitting their stride. Could a third final in five seasons between them await?

5. Champions knocked out in Antrim

A glorious day in Ballymena in north Antrim on Saturday, when the reigning Antrim hurling champions St John’s were knocked out of the race for the Volunteer Cup at quarter-final stage.

Their conquerors were the somewhat unheralded Glenariffe Oisin’s, and they were well worth their 2-20 to 1-16 win, goals provided by Colla Ward and Oisin Gillan.

Located a few miles down the road from Ruairí Óg Cushendall and having spent most of the last century in their shadow, Glenariffe is a spectacular location on the north-east coast.

Intermediate champions last year, there has always been a proud tradition in the club, but their great days came a long time ago, winning county titles in 1935 and 1937.

They will now face Dunloy in the county semi-final in under two weeks’ time.