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LIVE: Israel v Ireland, Nations League
HALF-TIME: ISRAEL 0-3 IRELAND
A view of Ireland fans in Debrecen ahead of the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
FAI President Paul Cooke and FAI CEO David Courell pictured at the game. ©INPHO ©INPHO
Jack Moylan took off his black armband, kissed it and raised it in the air as he celebrated.
This action was greeted by loud boos from the few Israeli fans in attendance.
ISRAEL 0-3 IRELAND (JACK MOYLAN 25)
ISRAEL 0-2 IRELAND (ADAM IDAH 16)
ISRAEL 0-1 IRELAND (TROY PARROTT 14)
Ireland's Dara O'Shea aftering shaking hands with the German officials ahead of the match but not the Israel captain Manor Solomon. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
From David Sneyd: “There also looks to be 12 Ireland fans together. Currently singing The Fields of Athenry.”
A view of Israel fans. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Technical Director Shane Robinson, FAI President Paul Cooke and FAI director of football John Martin in the stands. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
The match is underway.
The Irish players bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem.
There is no handshake between the teams, as expected.
The world-feed commentary vaguely notes that Gavin Bazunu has “chosen to make himself unavailable” without going into further detail.
The two teams have walked out.
Ireland are wearing black armbands, which, according to the FAI’s chief, David Courell, are “in recognition of all the lives lost in the conflict” in Gaza.
The latest update from David Sneyd: “Former Minister for Justice and board member of the Israel Council on Foreign Relations, Alan Shatter has arrived just as the Ireland team finishes its warm-up.
“He takes his seat towards the back of the press box. He is here on behalf of the Jerusalem Post, according to the accreditation list.”
RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue speaks to Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson ahead of the game.
There has already been a protest about this game today.
The 42‘s Emma Duffy was at Tallaght Stadium covering the Women’s FAI Cup final and provided the above pics along with the words below…
“About an hour before kick-off, there was a small group of protesters outside the stadium – which had a heavy Garda and security presence – ahead of Ireland’s Nations League game against Israel.
“They held a Palestine flag and a ‘Stop The Game’ banner, with another sign reading, ‘Gavin Bazunu, Irish hero.’”
From The 42′s David Sneyd, who is covering the game in Debrecen…
“The Ireland squad for this game just emerged for the warm-up and were greeted with boos and jeers from about 50 to 60 Israeli fans waving the country’s flag.
“As more Israeli fans made their way into the stadium and saw the Ireland players, there were more jeers.
“Some were still booing when the Israeli players took to the pitch at the other end.”
Here is the Ireland team for this evening…
There are five changes from Kosovo.
John Egan is out for Liam Kitching, who makes his debut.
Ryan Manning is in for Liam Scales at left wing-back.
Jack Moylan replaces Chiedozie Ogbene, Conor Coventry comes in for Jason Knight, and Finn Azaz drops to the bench, with Adam Idah offering more of a threat in attack alongside Troy Parrott.
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It’s a remarkable few days for Irish football, and the pervading controversy is unlikely to go away anytime soon, regardless of what happens on the pitch tonight.
This will be different from our typical liveblog.
Click on the link below to understand why.
An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.
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