Ireland's Béibhinn Parsons celebrates making history again

JUST UNDER EIGHT years on from making history as the youngest (female or male) Ireland senior international rugby player, Béibhinn Parsons found herself setting a new record in her native county of Galway this afternoon.

Back on 18 November 2018 at Energia Park in Donnybrook, Parsons made her debut in the test arena as a 73rd-minute replacement against the US at the tender age of 16.

Breaking into a senior international set-up as a teenager can be quite daunting, but the Ballinasloe woman made an early impression in the green jersey and was just 17 when she recorded her maiden try for Ireland in a Women’s Six Nations Championship defeat to Wales at Cardiff Arms Park on St Patrick’s Day in 2019.

While she has endured her share of injury frustrations in recent times, Parsons remains a dynamic figure when fully fit, and today’s WXV Global Series encounter with Japan at Dexcom Stadium saw her bagging a brace of tries to help Ireland record a hard-earned 31-24 victory.

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In addition to bringing her international tally up to 24, this haul also established Parsons as the new record try-scorer for an Ireland senior women’s international in the 15s game.

“It’s definitely something that’s new. It’s not something that I went in, playing at 16, thinking that it would ever be associated with me. It sounds good. That’s the main thing, just being back with the squad and getting to train and play. I love training, so being part of the group is so special to me. I was definitely raring to go,” Parsons said of her newfound status as Ireland’s record try-scorer.

“I look at some of the cap numbers when we get jerseys presented, and I’m like, ‘God, how are we on the same number?’ and stuff like that.

“I’ve definitely missed a couple of games, a few campaigns and fixtures, but it’s all about the squad and where we’re at now. I think this squad is going places. So to be a part of it now and be present is really important.”

It was perhaps fitting that Galwegian Parsons (who has also strong ties to Mayo) achieved this record in just her 37th international appearance at Dexcom Stadium, a ground she has graced in the past with both her home club Ballinasloe RFC and province Connacht.

She also donned the green jersey in the venue as recently as 18 April of this year, when her hat-trick of tries propelled Ireland towards an emphatic 57-20 victory over Italy in the Women’s Six Nations in Galway.

Although setting a new record in her home county is something she will reflect on in the fullness of time, Parsons acknowledges her primary focus for now is on making a big impact for Ireland during the current international window.

“It’s just really special to be in Galway and all my family to be here. I don’t even think they’re aware of it. It’s not something that I’d really talk about. It’s just special to play at home. I think it is a really special moment, and it’s probably something I’ll look back on down the line.

“Right now, we’re in the middle of a campaign. I think this team, we want to go places, and we need to fix a lot of stuff on the pitch. So it’s a great thing and it’s more so for my family and they’ll be proud of it. For me, I have a lot to work on, and there are a lot more things I want to do.”

In creating this new record, Parsons has leapfrogged Alison Miller in the try-scoring charts. A two-time Six Nations winner with Ireland during her own playing days, Miller bagged a hat-trick when Ireland defeated England on their way to completing a Grand Slam in the 2013 Championship.

Miller also played her provincial rugby with Connacht, and it was there that Parsons first came into contact with the Laois woman.

They also spent some time together in the Ireland squad in 2019, and Parsons made her Six Nations bow that year when she replaced Miller in the second half of a fourth-round encounter at home to France on 9 March.

“I think it’s really special as well that it was Ali Miller. I got to play with her, and she’s another winger from Connacht. So it’s a special moment. I put her in such a high regard and got to see how she operated,” Parsons added.

“We played one season together in Connacht, so that’s what’s really special as well. She pops up with a bit of advice here and there, and it’s always welcome.”