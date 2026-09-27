Shelbourne stop Athlone double-double with stunning FAI Cup final win

Athlone Town 1

Shelbourne 3

SHEL SHOCKED. ATHLONE Town’s double-double dream went up in smoke after a first-half onslaught in the 2026 FAI Cup final.

Lily Agg’s side were crowned League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division champions on Saturday night, and were widely fancied to secure a second consecutive double at Tallaght Stadium.

But Shelbourne spoiled the party as they were crowned FAI Cup champions for the first time since 2024 – and sealed a double of their own having also taken All-Island Cup glory.

Teenage stars Halle Harcourt and Maeve Wollmer, and Player of the Match Alex Kavanagh scored Shels’ goals, while goalkeeper Mya Sanchez was in inspired form for the deserved winners in the latest instalment of a fierce rivalry.

Hannah Waesch’s late response was but a consolation goal, as Sean Russell’s side reigned supreme in their fourth final in five years.

A crowd of 2,521 watched on at a sunny Tallaght Stadium, the weather clearing up after a rainy morning in the capital.

About an hour before kick-off, there was a small group of protesters outside the stadium – which had a heavy garda and security presence – ahead of Ireland’s Nations League game against Israel. They held a Palestine flag and ‘Stop The Game’ banner, with another sign reading, ‘Gavin Bazunu, Irish hero.’ Some Shelbourne fans momentarily displayed a, ‘Stop The Game’ banner during the game.

Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward was in demand for photographs as she took her seat. Agg had already spotted her from pitch level, exchanging a wave and a smile.

But the Athlone boss – and injured 22-cap midfielder – had a different demeanour nine minutes in when her side trailed 1-0.

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16-year-old Harcourt reacted quickest when Athlone goalkeeper Maria Matthaiou flapped at Alex Kavanagh’s long-range free-kick, the teenage star turning in on the volley and wheeling away in celebration. As Harcourt was swarmed by her teammates, the Shelbourne faithful sang an unofficial anthem, Mauro Picotto’s Komodo, followed by, ‘There’s only one Halle Harcourt.’

CÚL faighte ag Halle Harcourt!!



After a few chances on goal, Shelbourne have found the back of the net 🔥



9 nóim⏳️@AthloneTownAFC 0@shelsfc 1@FAIreland #FAICup pic.twitter.com/fqKjLCbQn6 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 27, 2026

Shels had their foothold, having set the early terms. Just beforehand, Matthaoiu had expertly denied Bella Flocchini one-on-one and claimed Kavanagh’s follow-up shot.

Athlone appeared nervy and off colour, but they almost responded immediately after the early concession. Shels ‘keeper Mya Sanchez produced a superb one-handed save to deny Alexis Strickland, as the game turned end-to-end and breathless.

But Shels maintained the upper hand, with Harcourt causing all sorts of problems. The teenage star thought she had made it 2-0 when slipped in by Flocchini, but the offside flag was up. Strickland will be disappointed not to have taken a rare Athlone opportunity, as Sanchez stood strong one-on-one.

The red waves kept coming, with Kayleigh Shine booked for hauling down the electric Harcourt on the edge of the box. Kavanagh doubled Shels’ lead with the subsequent free-kick, an exquisite effort that had too much power despite Matthaoiu getting a hand to it. 2-0, 37 minutes.

CÚL dochcreidte ag Alex Kavanagh ón gcic saor



Brilliant goal from Kavanagh from a free kick 🔥



36 nóim⏳️@AthloneTownAFC 0@shelsfc 2@FAIreland #FAICup pic.twitter.com/Zno2uSHB8N — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 27, 2026

Athlone were reeling, and it would get worse as they trailed 3-0 with 43 on the clock.

After Matthaoiu denied Olivia Damico, the Midlanders switched off. Jess Gargan swept a delivery across the box, and Wollmer danced through a hapless defence to lift home.

CÚL - trí nóiméad roimh leath-am agus tá na Shels trí chúl chun cinn 😲



Maeve Wollmer finds the back of the net to put Shels 3 in front just before half-time🔥



42 nóim⏳️@AthloneTownAFC 0@shelsfc 3@FAIreland #FAICup pic.twitter.com/wUoIc6MEae — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 27, 2026

This was a washout, and it could have been four, but for Flocchini half-volleying just wide after Harcourt’s superbly-weighted ball.

Agg puffed her cheeks as she prepared for a significant half-time talk, and opted for a double substitution.

After another Harcourt warning shot, Athlone improved significantly after the restart.

But they could not find a breakthrough. Top scorer Dana Scheriff was denied by Sanchez, before Hannah Waesch’s follow-up was also intervened.

The Shels ‘keeper produced a stunning save to stop a Kerryanne Browne rasper from range – tipping onto the post – and the ensuing scramble was kept out.

Incredible from Mya Sanchez 🤯



Name a better double save! pic.twitter.com/apkfYKHkkN — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) September 27, 2026

Athlone never gave up, with Waesch among those knocking on the door and the midfield maestro handed her side a lifeline in the 89th minute.

But it was too little too late, as Shelbourne celebrated in a haze of smoke and Pearl Slattery raised the silverware aloft in her 10th FAI Cup final.

ATHLONE TOWN: Maria Matthaoiu; Phoebe Hampson (Kellie Brennan HT), Kayleigh Shine, Kelis Barton (Emma Mooney 64); Isabelle Ryan (Roisin Molloy 64), Hannah Waesch, Kerryanne Browne (Chloe Singleton 79), Shauna Brennan (Melissa O’Kane HT); Alexis Strickland (Noelle Murray 82), Dana Scheriff, Madie Gibson.

SHELBOURNE: Mya Sanchez, Jess Gargan, Nia Hannon (Rachel Graham 82), Pearl Slattery (captain), Leah Doyle; Olivia Damico (Kate Mooney 60), Alex Kavanagh; Aoife Kelly, Maeve Wollmer (Keeva Keenan 75); Isabella Flocchini, Halle Harcourt (Becky Watkins 60)

Referee: Mark Patchell.