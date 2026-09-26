Gavin Bazunu speaks out on Israel withdrawal - 'The killing of innocent people is wrong'

An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.

GAVIN BAZUNU HAS spoken out about his decision to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League games against Israel.

The Irish goalkeeper says the decision was “not taken lightly” but he wishes to “stand up for something bigger”.

“My decision is based purely upon my personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong,” said Bazunu, in a statement issued on his Instagram account on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

The FAI confirmed earlier that Ireland will play Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sunday after a morning of discussions.

Following reports that Bazunu did not want to play the game, FAI CEO David Courell confirmed that “a player expressed their discomfort with fulfilling this fixture to the head coach and indicated their intent to withdraw from the squad”.

It later emerged that the Dubliner was not one of 30 Ireland players contacted by the Association about their thoughts on playing Israel before being called up.

Bazunu’s full statement reads: “Representing my country means everything to me. I have the utmost respect for every single one of my teammates, the manager, his staff and the Irish people.

“However I have reached a decision that I have not taken lightly. I am a man of strong faith and try my best to be a person of character and principle therefore I feel it would be wrong to participate in the upcoming fixtures against Israel.

“My decision is based purely upon my personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong.

“It is important to note that my stance is not in opposition of the Israeli people or the Jewish community but against the atrocities in the region.

“There are few times where you get a chance in life to stand up for something bigger and I strongly believe that this is one of them.”

*****