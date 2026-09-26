Stalemate for Scotland in Slovenia as Pocognoli begins tenure with draw

Slovenia 0-0 Scotland

SCOTLAND’S RAMPED-UP SECOND-half performance offered some cause for optimism as Sebastien Pocognoli’s tenure as head coach began with a goalless draw with Slovenia in Ljubljana.

The 39-year-old Belgian head coach, appointed in August as Steve Clarke’s successor, refreshed the side for the Nations League Group B1 opener in the Stozice Stadium, but they were fortunate on a couple of occasions at least not to fall behind before rallying before the break.

Scotland had been insipid and uninspiring for most of the first half but after the interval they played with pace and purpose as Slovenia captain and goalkeeper Jan Oblak became a key figure.

However, the goal that would have made the former Union Saint-Gilloise and Monaco manager’s debut as an international boss more memorable ultimately failed to arrive.

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In this extended international break, the Scots will host Switzerland at Hampden on Tuesday and then travel to North Macedonia before taking on Slovenia in Glasgow, with the Tartan Army hoping to see further improvement – and goals.