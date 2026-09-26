Trean leads home one-two for Paddy Twomey at the Curragh

TREAN FINISHED MUCH the best to lead home a one-two for Paddy Twomey in the Goffs Million at the Curragh.

Dorigo and Ballinea Star cut out the early running as the field stretched right across the track before the race began to take shape in the last of the seven furlongs.

Green Dreamer was the first to make his move as he emerged from the pack, but it was the 9-4 favourite Trean in behind who was travelling much sweeter, and he swept to the front for Billy Lee.

Trean stayed on to come home half a length clear of his 80-1 stablemate Hi Corbett Court, who stayed on best of the rest to get up for second in the hands of Siobhan Rutledge.

What a result for @ptwomeyracing 💶💶💶💶



Trean leads home a stable one-two from Hi Corbett Court in the @Goffs1866 Million @curraghrace! pic.twitter.com/A9hNyyM8cO — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 26, 2026

“That was a good result. Trean is a class horse and was a class act in a conditions race,” said Twomey.

“I was hoping he’d win but at halfway I wasn’t so sure.

“I thought Siobhan’s horse had a chance to run well. I said to her, ‘go out and ride to win and see what happens’, and she nearly did it.

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“It’s two syndicates that own them and they were 20 grand and 85 grand. It’s fantastic.

“The other horse (Hi Corbett Court) won a handicap in Sligo off 71 so it was a big step up.”

Invincible Will (4-1) won at the County Kildare track for the third time as he reeled in Unauthorised inside the final furlong to win the Kwiff More Bang For Your Bet Rated Race.

Unauthorized had taken it up two furlongs out, but Gary Carroll asked the Gavin Cromwell-trained Invincible Will for an effort approaching the furlong marker and headed his rival inside the final 100 yards to come home by a neck.

Carroll said: “This lad ran in Doncaster the last day and he actually ran a blinder.

“Things fell right for him today and it’s great to get his head in front.

“I thought going to the furlong pole that I’d win and I thought I was going to go away and win well.

“He like an ease in the ground, seven to a mile. Hopefully we can go again.”

The Rory Devine-trained Uncle Goalie (16-1) made his first attempt in handicap company a winning one as he made all to win the Izuzu Ireland Handicap by a neck from Eddie G.

Devine said: ““He’s tough, he wasn’t really doing a stroke in front.

“We think he has improved to run and he’s just getting better and better. We actually think he can step up again, so it’s great.

“He’s improving up through the ranks and is a lovely horse to have.”

Reese Holahan rode the 30th winner of his career to lose his 7lb claim as he partnered Red Evolution (100-30) to a half-length victory for Michael O’Callaghan in the Kwiff Supercharged Joe McGrath Handicap.

Holahan said: “He’s hit the line good and strong and he’s won nicely at the end.

“I actually can’t believe how well things are going at the minute. That was actually my 30th winner so the 7lb is gone now. Hopefully we can keep kicking.”

Robson De Aguiar’s Controlla (100-30) led from start to finish under Donagh O’Connor to win the opening Market Square Monasterevin Irish EBF Maiden.