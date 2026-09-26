MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS have defended the Carlow senior hurling title following a 3-16 to 1-18 win over St Mullins at Netwatch Cullen Park.
Chris Nolan was Mount Leinster’s hat-trick hero, landing 3-6 to help his club to back-to-back county titles.
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Mount Leinster enjoyed a bright start as Nolan despatched a 10th minute penalty to take a 1-1 to 0-1 lead. He hit the back of the net again 10 minutes later, making it 2-4 to 0-5, and the holders maintained that five-point buffer at the break, 2-7 to 0-8.
Conor Kehoe raised St Mullins’ only green flag of the evening shortly after the restart, but Nolan hit back immediately, 3-8 to 1-9 with 34 minutes on the clock.
2024 winners St Mullins pushed them all the way, drawing level on 55 minutes, but Mount Leinster finished stronger and ran out four-point winners.
Elsewhere, Corofin advanced to the Galway senior football championship semi-finals after a 0-15 to 1-6 victory over Monivea-Abbey.
Corofin led 0-10 to 0-2 at the break, taking full advantage of the strong breeze and kicking four two-pointers. Monivea-Abbey hit back with a goal from Trevor Mullins, and some two-pointers of their own but Corofin comfortably progressed.
Annaghdown also progressed after a stunning late comeback against Claregalway, triumphing 1-20 to 2-16. With his side trailing by two in injury time, Damien Comer nailed a brilliant two-pointer before Annaghdown carved out a winner. Comer also scored their goal earlier in the game.
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Hat-trick heroics as Mount Leinster Rangers defend Carlow hurling crown
Carlow senior hurling final
Clare senior hurling semi-final
Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-finals
Galway senior football quarter-finals
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MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS have defended the Carlow senior hurling title following a 3-16 to 1-18 win over St Mullins at Netwatch Cullen Park.
Chris Nolan was Mount Leinster’s hat-trick hero, landing 3-6 to help his club to back-to-back county titles.
Mount Leinster enjoyed a bright start as Nolan despatched a 10th minute penalty to take a 1-1 to 0-1 lead. He hit the back of the net again 10 minutes later, making it 2-4 to 0-5, and the holders maintained that five-point buffer at the break, 2-7 to 0-8.
Conor Kehoe raised St Mullins’ only green flag of the evening shortly after the restart, but Nolan hit back immediately, 3-8 to 1-9 with 34 minutes on the clock.
2024 winners St Mullins pushed them all the way, drawing level on 55 minutes, but Mount Leinster finished stronger and ran out four-point winners.
Earlier on Saturday, Kilmaley progressed to their first Clare senior hurling final since 2004 after a 0-25 to 1-11 win over Scariff at Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg.
Kilmaley recovered from Rory Ryan’s early goal – after a brilliant catch from Clare senior Mark Rodgers – to lead 0-12 to 1-6 at half-time.
They kept Scariff – seeking their first final appearance since 1995 – at arm’s length, with Clare star Conor Cleary on target in the closing stages. Tom O’Rourke led the scoring with 0-11 (7f, 2 ’65)
Defending champions Éire Óg Ennis play Inagh Kilnamona in the second semi-final on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Bennettsbridge and Thomastown have won the opening two Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-finals at UPMC Nowlan Park.
Eoin Walpole’s goal was key as Bennettsbridge beat Graigue Ballycallan 1-17 to 0-17, while Daithi Barron bagged a first-half brace for Thomastown in their 2-25 to 1-19 win over Clara.
Tomorrow’s games see Tullaroan play O’Loughlin Gaels and Ballyhale Shamrocks face Glenmore.
Elsewhere, Corofin advanced to the Galway senior football championship semi-finals after a 0-15 to 1-6 victory over Monivea-Abbey.
Corofin led 0-10 to 0-2 at the break, taking full advantage of the strong breeze and kicking four two-pointers. Monivea-Abbey hit back with a goal from Trevor Mullins, and some two-pointers of their own but Corofin comfortably progressed.
Annaghdown also progressed after a stunning late comeback against Claregalway, triumphing 1-20 to 2-16. With his side trailing by two in injury time, Damien Comer nailed a brilliant two-pointer before Annaghdown carved out a winner. Comer also scored their goal earlier in the game.
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