Hat-trick heroics as Mount Leinster Rangers defend Carlow hurling crown

Carlow senior hurling final

Mount Leinster Rangers 3-16 St Mullins 1-18

Clare senior hurling semi-final

Kilmaley 0-25 Scariff 1-11

Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-finals

Graigue-Ballycallan 0-17 Bennettsbridge 1-17

Thomastown 2-25 Clara 1-19

Galway senior football quarter-finals

Corofin 0-15 Monivea-Abbey 1-6

Annaghdown 1-20 Claregalway 2-16

*****

MOUNT LEINSTER RANGERS have defended the Carlow senior hurling title following a 3-16 to 1-18 win over St Mullins at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Chris Nolan was Mount Leinster’s hat-trick hero, landing 3-6 to help his club to back-to-back county titles.

Advertisement

Mount Leinster enjoyed a bright start as Nolan despatched a 10th minute penalty to take a 1-1 to 0-1 lead. He hit the back of the net again 10 minutes later, making it 2-4 to 0-5, and the holders maintained that five-point buffer at the break, 2-7 to 0-8.

Conor Kehoe raised St Mullins’ only green flag of the evening shortly after the restart, but Nolan hit back immediately, 3-8 to 1-9 with 34 minutes on the clock.

2024 winners St Mullins pushed them all the way, drawing level on 55 minutes, but Mount Leinster finished stronger and ran out four-point winners.

"I couldn't be prouder of the boys behind me".🗣️



Labhair an Laoch na hImeartha Chris Nolan linn tar éis an chluiche.@MLRangers

@GAA_BEO #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/GwaQFsS0xe — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 26, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, Kilmaley progressed to their first Clare senior hurling final since 2004 after a 0-25 to 1-11 win over Scariff at Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg.

Kilmaley recovered from Rory Ryan’s early goal – after a brilliant catch from Clare senior Mark Rodgers – to lead 0-12 to 1-6 at half-time.

They kept Scariff – seeking their first final appearance since 1995 – at arm’s length, with Clare star Conor Cleary on target in the closing stages. Tom O’Rourke led the scoring with 0-11 (7f, 2 ’65)

Defending champions Éire Óg Ennis play Inagh Kilnamona in the second semi-final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bennettsbridge and Thomastown have won the opening two Kilkenny senior hurling quarter-finals at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Eoin Walpole’s goal was key as Bennettsbridge beat Graigue Ballycallan 1-17 to 0-17, while Daithi Barron bagged a first-half brace for Thomastown in their 2-25 to 1-19 win over Clara.

Tomorrow’s games see Tullaroan play O’Loughlin Gaels and Ballyhale Shamrocks face Glenmore.

COMER HEROICS 🔥



With his team trailing by two in injury time, Damien Comer nails a wonderful two-pointer to level the game for @AnnaghdownG_A_A against @ClaregalwayGaa @AnnaghdownG_A_A then went on to score another point in injury time to book their place in the semi-final ‼️… pic.twitter.com/zIlm2t113n — StreamSport.ie (@StreamsportI) September 26, 2026

Elsewhere, Corofin advanced to the Galway senior football championship semi-finals after a 0-15 to 1-6 victory over Monivea-Abbey.

Corofin led 0-10 to 0-2 at the break, taking full advantage of the strong breeze and kicking four two-pointers. Monivea-Abbey hit back with a goal from Trevor Mullins, and some two-pointers of their own but Corofin comfortably progressed.

Annaghdown also progressed after a stunning late comeback against Claregalway, triumphing 1-20 to 2-16. With his side trailing by two in injury time, Damien Comer nailed a brilliant two-pointer before Annaghdown carved out a winner. Comer also scored their goal earlier in the game.

*****