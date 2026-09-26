Athlone Town secure historic LOIW three in a row ahead of FAI Cup final

Wexford 3

Galway United 0

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE been confirmed as 2026 League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division champions following Galway United’s 3-0 defeat at Wexford.

Athlone become the first LOIW side to win three titles in a row, ahead of tomorrow’s FAI Cup final against Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium (KO 3.30pm, live on TG4).

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Contesting their fifth consecutive cup decider, Lily Agg’s side now have an opportunity to secure a second successive double.

Athlone Town are 2026 @sseairtricity Women’s Premier Division CHAMPIONS 🏆😍



An opportunity to complete a historic back-to-back double in the Club Orange Women’s FAI Cup Final tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/u6MOdxd5Sr — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) September 26, 2026

Having extended their league lead to 12 points with three games to go last weekend, Galway were the only team that could still mathematically catch the Midlanders.

But the Tribe’s hopes of keeping the title race alive evaporated after Devon Olive’s first-half double at Ferrycarrig Park. And Aisling Roche scored her first senior goal just before the hour mark to wrap up a big result for seventh-placed Wexford.

Galway now turn their attention to the race for second, with themselves and Shelbourne level on 38 points. For the first time, the runners-up also secure European football for next season.

But Shels’ immediate focus is on their FAI Cup final return as they renew a storied rivalry with freshly-minted league champions Athlone.

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