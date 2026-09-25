Connacht fall to powerful Stormers in flat URC opener

Connacht 15

Stormers 29

John Fallon reports from the Dexcom Stadium

STUART LANCASTER’S HOPES of Connacht making a blistering start to the new season never got off the ground as they were made to pay for a lack-lustre display at Dexcom Stadium.

Two late tries wrapped up a big win for the Cape Town side, but there was no disputing their dominance, not least up front where they went through the phases and eventually wore down the home cover on a night when Connacht were celebrating their 2016 PRO12 success.

Connacht were without the seven players who were on duty for Ireland during the summer, while the Stormers were missing a dozen players on duty with the Springboks in Australia.

The home side led 12-10 at the end of an opening where they were in difficulty in the scrum and guilty of a lot of poor handling, as the game struggled to come to life on a blustery evening.

Connacht’s Sean O’Brien. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The Stormers opened up a 10-0 lead by the end of the opening quarter and looked set to extend their advantage as they pounded the home line coming up to the interval.

But an intercept a few metres from his own line and a clearance which ended up deep in the other 22 set in motion a remarkable few minutes for Connacht when they hit the Stormers for two tries.

Mack Hansen, back for his first game for Connacht in 11 months, delivered the first one after 38 minutes after Niall Murray won a lineout. Centre Cathal Forde took him up and when he was stopped a few metres from the line, Hansen picked at the base and dived over. Sam Gilbert added the conversion from the left.

And they punished the Cape Town side for failing to clear their lines with the clock in the red, with Hansen again going close before a recycle saw out-half Josh Ioane make the line for an unconverted try.

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That had the home following on their feet and ignited a contest which up to then, the South Africans had an edge with fewer mistakes.

Members of the 2016 PRO12 winning Connacht team. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Hansen’s first action on his return was to spring back and deny centre Ruhan Nel after an intercept from deep, but a couple of phases later out-half Jurie Matthee got the visitors off the mark with a penalty.

The opening try came after 20 minutes after good pressure from the Stormers with scrum-half Andre Warner threading a grubber which his fullback Warrick Gelant finished behind the posts.

Flanker Seán O’Brien did well to get back and deny Matthee after a good break before Connacht sorted out their scrum with debutant loosehead Francois van Wyk and Finlay Bealham getting on top.

It took a great triple effort from Hansen, Gilbert and John Devine to prevent winger Seabelo Senatla in the right corner three minutes after the restart before Matthee missed a penalty from 35 metres in front of the posts.

Gilbert extended Connacht’s lead with a 52nd minute penalty from the 22, but a yellow card to captain Paul Boyle for coming in from the side saw the Stormers strike for their second try, mauling their way from distance before replacement tighthead Sazi Sandi got in under the posts with the conversion making it 17-15 to the South Africans after 57 minutes with impressive No.8 Hacjivah Dayimani leading the charge.

Connacht’s Finlay Bealham and Stormers' Andre-Hugo Venter. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht had to saturate enormous pressure but defended stoutly with replacement scrum-half Caolin Blade, despite limping when he came on after Ben Murphy took a knock, executing a turnover when it seemed the pressure would pay off for the South Africans.

Replacement Yaqeen Ahmed had a try scratched six minutes from time for crossing, but the reprieve was brief when debutant Vernon Paolo rumbled over from close range.

And the Stormers secured a bonus point and denied Connacht a losing one when replacement Ezekiel Ngobeni chased a clearance to score in the final play as Connacht’s season got off to a disappointing start.

Connacht scorers:

Tries – M Hansen, J Ioane.

Conversions – S Gilbert [1/2].

Penalty – Gilbert [1/1].

Stormers scorers:

Tries – W Gelant, S Sandi, V Paolo, E Ngobeni.

Conversions – J Matthee [2/2], Y Ahmed [1/2].

Penalty: Matthee [1/2].

CONNACHT: Sam Gilbert; Mack Hansen, John Devine (Seán Naughton 72), Cathal Forde, Finn Treacy (Shayne Bolton 66); Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy (Caolin Blade 48); Francois van Wyk (Jordan Duggan 56), Eoin de Buitléar (Matthew Victory 56), Finlay Bealham (Fiachna Barrett 56); Niall Murray, Josh Murphy (David O’Connor, 56); Seán O’Brien, Shamus Hurley-Langton (Max Flynn 66), Paul Boyle.

STORMERS: Warrick Gelant (Wandisile Simelane 72); Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas; Jurie Matthee (Yaqeen Ahmed 64), Andre Warner (Ezekiel Ngobeni 74); Vernon Matongo (Olly Reid 47), André-Hugo Venter (Sazi Sandi 47), Neethling Fouché; Gary Porter (Adré Smith 47), JD Schickerling (Connor Evans 47); Louw Nel (Vernon Paulo 74), Riley Norton, Hacjivah Dayimani.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)