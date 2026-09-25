'It goes down in history' says gold medallist Aoife O'Rourke at European Championships

AOIFE O’ROURKE HAS won gold at the European Elite Boxing Championships in Sofia.

The double Olympian O’Rourke was in action against Turkey’s Busra Isildar, a multiple World and European medallist, in the women’s 75kg category.

Judges scored the bout 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-26, 29-28, to ensure a 5-0 victory for O’Rourke, whose sister Lisa landed Gold on Thursday evening.

This is O’Rourke’s fourth confederation title (2019, 2022 and 2024), in addition to her 2023 European games gold.

“It’s hard to sum up,” Aoife said afterwards.

“We all want to get in, we want to perform and reach the finals stage but to actually have it happen again, it’s not my first time, it’s my fifth time, is just… I honestly can’t believe it right now.

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“It’s just really, really special and I am looking forward to enjoying the moment.”

Asked about how she considers her boxing career, she answered, “It’s step by step. You can’t be looking too far ahead and getting distracted by other things. We only have this moment here now and there is no point worrying about the future. It’s not going to get you anywhere and it will only cause you headaches.

“So I am trying to be a lot more present and the same thing in my boxing; when I am in the ring, I am in the ring. When I am in boxing mode, I am in boxing mode. I just tune in, for those moments.”

On the special success of the Roscommon sisters, Aoife said, “I think the way we are now, we are riding the tide. We will look back when we are older and think, ‘they were such special memories that we created together.’

“It goes down in history, sisters on the same team. But honest to God, I’ve seen Lisa through all her injuries and to finish on top of the podium last night, is … nobody deserves it more. She put in the hard work to get to this moment.”

CHAMPION OF EUROPE!



Team Ireland’s Aoife O’Rourke has been crowned 75kg champion of Europe with a resounding win over Turkey’s Büşra Işıldar in a highly physical contest full of pace and power.



Isildar is a multiple World and European medalist but couldn’t best the double… pic.twitter.com/ARF1FGUyyR — Boxing Ireland (@IABABOXING) September 25, 2026

Written by The 42 and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.