Hansen's return a silver lining as depleted Connacht welcome Stormers to Galway

SHORN OF THEIR two first-choice hookers and seven Ireland internationals from the summer, Connacht face a stiff season opener at Dexcom Stadium against the Stormers, who will justifiably have designs on a home seeding for the URC play-offs in eight months’ time.

But Connacht’s efforts to recapture the momentum they gained under Stuart Lancaster during the second half of last season will be imbued by the return of Mack Hansen, who hasn’t lined out for the province in almost a year following foot surgery.

The prospect of the Ireland wing playing under Lancaster is tantalising, with the Connacht boss recently publicly challenging Hansen to become a truly “world-class” player.

British and Irish Lion Hansen would certainly add a rare dimension to any side and, in time, his roving role off the right wing — or indeed from fullback — will aid the efforts of Ciarán Frawley, who is among the Ireland internationals unavailable for Friday night’s encounter (TG4, Premier Sports 1, 7:45pm).

Hansen, 28, has been a revelation since his relatively low-key arrival from the Brumbies in 2021, earning 30 Ireland caps. His absence over the last three Test windows has been understated but felt; while Robert Baloucoune has certainly hit his stride in green, Hansen’s playmaking ability infield has been a conspicuous loss to Ireland’s attack, and its importance will surely be emphasised in the absence of James Lowe as Ireland build towards the 2027 World Cup in his homeland.

Elsewhere, Connacht fans will on Friday night get a first look at loosehead Francois van Wyk, who will make a starting competitive debut after an excellent nine years in England with Northampton, Leicester and Bath respectively.

The experienced 34-year-old will add significantly to an already-solid Connacht set piece, while, on the opposite side of the scrum, Finlay Bealham will be keen to remind onlookers of his importance not only to his province, but to Ireland, as he squares off with Vernon Matongo.

While there is little overlap in personnel, the Stormers’ scrum is perhaps the closest replicant of that of the Springboks in the URC. It certainly has a claim to be the best in the league on its day, and Van Wyk, Eoin de Buitléar, Bealham and co. will be put under pressure in Galway on Friday night.

Replacement hooker Matthew Victory and sub tighthead Fiachna Barrett will equally be pushed to the pins of their respective collars in the second half, with the more experienced Jordan Duggan completing Connacht’s set of front-row reinforcements.

Academy back row Max Flynn is set to make his debut from the bench, from where the introduction of Ireland hopeful Shayne Bolton will also be worth noting after an injury-plagued few months in the middle of last season.

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In theory, Bolton on Connacht’s left wing is the perfect complement to Hansen on the opposite side, his direct running and explosivity offering Lancaster a dimension to his backline that is only otherwise enjoyed by Ulster, among the other provinces, in the shape of Zac Ward.

“Mack’s inclusion is obviously a big boost for us”, said Lancaster of Hansen’s return, “and it’ll be a proud day for Francois and Max too. We’re missing a good few through Irish selection and injury but it’s a strong 23, who we know will have to front up physically against what we’re expecting to be a strong Stormers side.

“It’s great to finally get the season going after a long but positive pre-season. We feel like we’ve prepared well and now we’re looking forward to putting our best foot forward in front of our home supporters.”

The Stormers will hand competitive debuts to starting lock Riley Norton, replacement hooker Vernon Paulo and exciting sub scrum-half Ezekiel Ngobeni, while more experienced Springboks Ben-Jason Dixon and Ntuthuko Mchunu have been rested following their recent international schedule.

Visiting boss Jon Dobson added of the challenge of heading to Galway: “We know just how tough it is to win here. It will take everything we have from all 23 players to start this campaign with a win on the road.”

Connacht: Sam Gilbert, Mack Hansen, John Devine, Cathal Forde, Finn Treacy, Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy, Francois van Wyk, Eoin de Buitléar, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Josh Murphy, Seán O’Brien, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle (Captain)

Replacements: Matthew Victory, Jordan Duggan, Fiachna Barrett, David O’Connor, Max Flynn, Caolin Blade, Seán Naughton, Shayne Bolton

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (Captain), Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Andre Warner, Vernon Matongo, André-Hugo Venter, Neethling Fouché, Riley Norton, JD Schickerling, Evan Roos, Louw Nel, Hacjivah Dayimani

Replacements: Vernon Paulo, Olly Reid, Sazi Sandi, Connor Evans, Adré Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Ezekiel Ngobeni, Yaqeen Ahmed

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)