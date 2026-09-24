Munster give Hanrahan the keys at 10 for opening night against Glasgow

JJ HANRAHAN WILL start at out-half when injury-hit Munster get their new United Rugby Championship campaign underway against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday evening [5.30pm, Premier Sports].

With Jack Crowley ruled out until the new year, and rising star Tom Wood also on the long-term injury list, head coach Clayton McMillan turns to the experienced Hanrahan, who starts outside 21-year-old Ben O’Donovan, with Academy out-half Charlie O’Shea named among the replacements.

New signing Kieran Brookes makes his debut at tighthead, while front-row colleague and fellow newcomer Marnus van der Merwe is in line to make his debut from the bench.

McMillan also confirmed that Shane Daly and Tom Ahern are both ruled out due to injury, but are “progressing positively”.

Munster Rugby

15. Mike Haley

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen

13. Alex Nankivell

12. Seán O’Brien

11. Ben O’Connor

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Ben O’Donovan

1. Michael Milne

2. Diarmuid Barron (capt)

3. Kieran Brookes

4. Evan O’Connell

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

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Replacements:

16. Marnus van der Merwe

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Brian Gleeson

20. John Hodnett

21. Jake O’Riordan

22. Charlie O’Shea

23. Dan Kelly

Glasgow Warriors

15. Josh McKay

14. Kyle Rowe

13. Ollie Smith

12. Stafford McDowall (capt)

11. Jamie Dobie

10. Dan Lancaster

9. George Horne

1. Patrick Schickerling

2. Gregor Hiddleston

3. Murphy Walker

4. Gregor Brown

5. Max Williamson

6. Ally Miller

7. Rory Darge

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Seb Stephen

17. Nathan McBeth

18. Sam Talakai

19. Scott Cummings

20. Angus Fraser

21. Macenzzie Duncan

22. Callum Reidy

23. Bayley Kuenzle