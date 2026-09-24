Munster give Hanrahan the keys at 10 for opening night against Glasgow

JJ HANRAHAN WILL start at out-half when injury-hit Munster get their new United Rugby Championship campaign underway against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday evening [5.30pm, Premier Sports].
With Jack Crowley ruled out until the new year, and rising star Tom Wood also on the long-term injury list, head coach Clayton McMillan turns to the experienced Hanrahan, who starts outside 21-year-old Ben O’Donovan, with Academy out-half Charlie O’Shea named among the replacements.
New signing Kieran Brookes makes his debut at tighthead, while front-row colleague and fellow newcomer Marnus van der Merwe is in line to make his debut from the bench.
McMillan also confirmed that Shane Daly and Tom Ahern are both ruled out due to injury, but are “progressing positively”.
Munster Rugby
15. Mike Haley
14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
13. Alex Nankivell
12. Seán O’Brien
11. Ben O’Connor
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Ben O’Donovan
1. Michael Milne
2. Diarmuid Barron (capt)
3. Kieran Brookes
4. Evan O’Connell
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Gavin Coombes
Advertisement
Replacements:
16. Marnus van der Merwe
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Brian Gleeson
20. John Hodnett
21. Jake O’Riordan
22. Charlie O’Shea
23. Dan Kelly
Glasgow Warriors
15. Josh McKay
14. Kyle Rowe
13. Ollie Smith
12. Stafford McDowall (capt)
11. Jamie Dobie
10. Dan Lancaster
9. George Horne
1. Patrick Schickerling
2. Gregor Hiddleston
3. Murphy Walker
4. Gregor Brown
5. Max Williamson
6. Ally Miller
7. Rory Darge
8. Matt Fagerson
Replacements:
16. Seb Stephen
17. Nathan McBeth
18. Sam Talakai
19. Scott Cummings
20. Angus Fraser
21. Macenzzie Duncan
22. Callum Reidy
23. Bayley Kuenzle
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Munster give Hanrahan the keys at 10 for opening night against Glasgow
JJ HANRAHAN WILL start at out-half when injury-hit Munster get their new United Rugby Championship campaign underway against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday evening [5.30pm, Premier Sports].
With Jack Crowley ruled out until the new year, and rising star Tom Wood also on the long-term injury list, head coach Clayton McMillan turns to the experienced Hanrahan, who starts outside 21-year-old Ben O’Donovan, with Academy out-half Charlie O’Shea named among the replacements.
New signing Kieran Brookes makes his debut at tighthead, while front-row colleague and fellow newcomer Marnus van der Merwe is in line to make his debut from the bench.
McMillan also confirmed that Shane Daly and Tom Ahern are both ruled out due to injury, but are “progressing positively”.
Munster Rugby
15. Mike Haley
14. Diarmuid Kilgallen
13. Alex Nankivell
12. Seán O’Brien
11. Ben O’Connor
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Ben O’Donovan
1. Michael Milne
2. Diarmuid Barron (capt)
3. Kieran Brookes
4. Evan O’Connell
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
16. Marnus van der Merwe
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Michael Ala’alatoa
19. Brian Gleeson
20. John Hodnett
21. Jake O’Riordan
22. Charlie O’Shea
23. Dan Kelly
Glasgow Warriors
15. Josh McKay
14. Kyle Rowe
13. Ollie Smith
12. Stafford McDowall (capt)
11. Jamie Dobie
10. Dan Lancaster
9. George Horne
1. Patrick Schickerling
2. Gregor Hiddleston
3. Murphy Walker
4. Gregor Brown
5. Max Williamson
6. Ally Miller
7. Rory Darge
8. Matt Fagerson
Replacements:
16. Seb Stephen
17. Nathan McBeth
18. Sam Talakai
19. Scott Cummings
20. Angus Fraser
21. Macenzzie Duncan
22. Callum Reidy
23. Bayley Kuenzle
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
10 Questions Ben O'Donovan JJ Hanrahan Munster Rugby Union Glasgow Warriors United Rugby Championship