Stephen Bradley to stay at Shamrock Rovers as Hibs appoint new Dutch boss

STEPHEN BRADLEY IS set to remain at Shamrock Rovers for the League of Ireland Premier Division run-in after Scottish club Hibernian appointed Marink Reedijk on Thursday.

Bradley was understood to be the frontrunner to take over at the Edinburgh club, who parted ways with head coach David Gray last week.

However, The 42 understands that Hibs turned their attention away from the Dubliner when it became apparent that he wasn’t prepared to leave Rovers straight away to make the move to Edinburgh.

Bradley’s late-season departure would have added an unusual twist to what is shaping up to be a thrilling title race with Rovers – chasing a sixth league win in seven seasons – currently second on goal difference behind leaders St Pat’s, though the Hoops still have a game in hand to play, while rivals Bohemians also remain firmly in the hunt in third.

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Hibs executive chairman Ian Gordon described Reedijk, who most recently led SK Beveren back to the Belgian top flight, as “the standout candidate” in the process to succeed Gray.

“He impressed everyone involved in the process with his clarity, intelligence and drive,” Gordon said.

Sporting director Malky Mackay said: “We began this process with a clear idea of the type of team we want to continue to build and the qualities we wanted from our next manager.

“Marink’s football philosophy, his work with players and his leadership style are strongly aligned with that.

“His teams are proactive, high energy and dynamic. What also stands out is his ability to develop individuals and create a strong collective environment.

“This is not about changing the direction of our football strategy. It is about continuing to evolve it, and we believe Marink is an excellent fit to take the team forward.”