BRISBANE LIONS STAR Lachie Neale has been cleared to play in Saturday’s AFL Grand Final after his suspension was overturned, a game where Tyrone’s Conor McKenna will chase Premiership glory.
McKenna has been named on the Lions interchange list to take on Fremantle at the MCG, (5.30am Irish time, live TNT Sports 1).
The 2021 Tyrone All-Ireland winner enjoyed AFL Premiership glory with Brisbane in 2024, becoming only the second player to win both titles after Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly.
Injuries impacted McKenna’s availability last season, but he has returned in 2026 to play 20 AFL games with Brisbane Lions now aiming to win a third successive AFL Grand Final, emulating the club’s achievement in 2001-03. Opponents Fremantle have only ever contested one final, losing out in 2013.
McKenna won Goal of the Year earlier this week at the annual AFL Brownlow Medal end-of-season awards. The award includes a AU$50,000 (€31,056) cash prize for the Tyrone man.
Neale was set to miss the game following a striking charge on Hawthorn’s Jack Ginnivan, which saw him handed the ban, but that has now been downgraded, and instead he will be fined AU$10,000 (€6,181) for his actions.
Brisbane Lions player Lachie Neale speaks to media on Wednesday. Alamy Stock Photo
Alamy Stock Photo
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Conor McKenna chases AFL glory with Brisbane as star player has Grand Final suspension overturned
BRISBANE LIONS STAR Lachie Neale has been cleared to play in Saturday’s AFL Grand Final after his suspension was overturned, a game where Tyrone’s Conor McKenna will chase Premiership glory.
McKenna has been named on the Lions interchange list to take on Fremantle at the MCG, (5.30am Irish time, live TNT Sports 1).
The 2021 Tyrone All-Ireland winner enjoyed AFL Premiership glory with Brisbane in 2024, becoming only the second player to win both titles after Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly.
Injuries impacted McKenna’s availability last season, but he has returned in 2026 to play 20 AFL games with Brisbane Lions now aiming to win a third successive AFL Grand Final, emulating the club’s achievement in 2001-03. Opponents Fremantle have only ever contested one final, losing out in 2013.
McKenna won Goal of the Year earlier this week at the annual AFL Brownlow Medal end-of-season awards. The award includes a AU$50,000 (€31,056) cash prize for the Tyrone man.
The major selection news for Brisbane though is the availability of Neale, the two-time Brownlow medallist, after he had his one-game suspension overturned by the AFL Appeal Board.
Neale was set to miss the game following a striking charge on Hawthorn’s Jack Ginnivan, which saw him handed the ban, but that has now been downgraded, and instead he will be fined AU$10,000 (€6,181) for his actions.
Brisbane Lions player Lachie Neale speaks to media on Wednesday. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
His ‘exemplary’ record, which saw him never previously suspended in 320 appearances, has been cited as the reason for the decision.
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AFL Aussie Rules Brisbane Lions Conor McKenna Grand Final Lachie Neale