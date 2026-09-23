Do you agree with our Ireland team to play Kosovo?

An editorial note re: The 42’s reporting on the Uefa Nations League matches between Ireland and Israel is available to read here.

Goalkeeper and defence

BARRING A LATE injury, Brentford star Caoimhín Kelleher is virtually certain to start in goal.

With Nathan Collins and Seamus Coleman unavailable, the makeup of the backline is less straightforward.

John Egan could be rewarded for a terrific start to the Premier League season with Hull City. The 33-year-old has been an ever-present for the Tigers.

Stand-in captain Dara O’Shea has also been an English top-flight regular with Ipswich Town and will almost certainly slot into a three-man backline.

With the inexperienced Liam Kitching and Jimmy Dunne included in the squad, the third starting spot may be a toss-up between Liam Scales and Jake O’Brien.

The latter has received little game time at Everton this season, so that could swing the decision in the Celtic star’s favour.

Wing-backs

Ryan Manning was consistently used for Ireland during the World Cup qualifying campaign and looks the favourite to secure the left wing-back spot, especially with Robbie Brady, Callum O’Dowda and Will Ferry all not making the squad.

Scales could also play that role, but may be needed at centre-back, and the only other obvious alternative, Joel Bagan, has been a regular for Cardiff City in the Championship but has yet to appear for Ireland at senior level.

On the right, Matt Doherty was omitted from the panel, having sporadically played for Sheffield United in the Championship, while Coleman is out amid the 37-year-old’s ongoing search for a new club.

That leaves a couple of options, all of which feel like somewhat of a gamble.

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Chiedozie Ogbene has often played as a wing-back in the past, but he has made just one start in the Championship for Lincoln this season.

O’Brien is similarly out in the cold at Everton, having made it clear he wants to be selected as a centre-back rather than the full-back/wing-back role he has been deployed in more recently.

So James Abankwah could be in line to win a fifth international cap.

The 22-year-old has started the season well, appearing seven times for Udinese. He has played primarily as a right-sided centre-back rather than a wing-back, but the Waterford-born player has been deployed as a right-back in the past, with his pace and physicality making him suitable for the role.

Midfield

Jayson Molumby has been a regular in recent times for Heimir Hallgrímsson, starting the Czechia playoff among other big fixtures.

The 27-year-old has also been in good form at club level, playing 10 times for a West Brom team who are fifth in the Championship.

With Josh Cullen, Jamie McGrath, Alan Browne, Will Smallbone and Jack Taylor among the many midfield absentees, options to play alongside Molumby are limited.

Jason Knight is the most experienced candidate, though Hallgrímsson might opt for the more defensive-minded and Cullen-esque Conor Coventry.

Both Knight and Coventry have been regulars for Bristol City and Charlton teams that are eighth and ninth in the Championship respectively.

Late call-up Killian Phillips will likely be held in reserve, while Bosun Lawal has stayed with Stoke City to continue his rehabilitation from injury before linking up with the squad next week.

Attack

Heimir Hallgrímsson will probably go with his usual setup of two attacking midfielders plus a striker, despite calls for a two-man forward line, particularly when Evan Ferguson is back available.

The striker against Kosovo will almost certainly be Troy Parrott, after the 24-year-old’s encouraging start at Real Betis, registering two goals and an assist in five appearances for the team third in La Liga.

Behind him, Finn Azaz has regularly been favoured by Hallgrímsson, and that appears unlikely to change, with the 26-year-old scoring three goals in 10 appearances for Southampton this season.

The identity of the other attacker is less clear-cut. Ogbene started against Czechia, but he has struggled for game time at club level, with persistent injuries a factor.

By contrast, the manager might find it difficult to ignore the form of Jack Moylan, who has scored four times for Cardiff this season, including a brace last Saturday against Charlton, and the ex-Shelbourne player hit a hat-trick on his Ireland debut against Grenada in May.

Scoring has consistently been an issue for the Irish team over the last 10 years, and the Dubliner may help alleviate the problem.

Owen Elding, Adam Idah, Rocco Vata and Tom Cannon will probably have to settle for a place on the bench but could be useful options in the second half.

Possible Ireland XI: Caoimhin Kelleher; John Egan, Dara O’Shea, Liam Scales; Ryan Manning, James Abankwah; Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight; Finn Azaz, Jack Moylan; Troy Parrott.

Republic of Ireland Squad – UEFA Nations League

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Gavin Bazunu (Bolton Wanderers)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), John Egan (Hull City), Liam Kitching (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Killian Phillips (St. Mirren).

Forwards: Owen Elding (Hibernian), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Jack Moylan (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City), Troy Parrott (Real Betis), Rocco Vata (Watford), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United)