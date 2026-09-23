13 for Limerick and 11 for Galway as All-Star hurling nominations announced

13 PLAYERS FROM All-Ireland champions Limerick have been included in the nominations for the 2026 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star hurling awards.

Beaten finalists Galway have 11 players selected, while semi-finalists Cork (seven players) and Clare (six players) are next in the rankings.

Leinster finalists Dublin have three players in the frame, while there are two apiece from Offaly and Waterford, and one from Kilkenny.

Three players from the 2025 All-Star team are in the running again this year: Sean O’Donoghue, Cathal Mannion, and Brian Hayes.

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The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet on Friday 30 October.

Galway's Cathal Mannion. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Waterford's Stephen Bennett. ©INPHO ©INPHO

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2026 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Nominations

Goalkeepers

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

2. Éibhear Quilligan (Clare)

3. Billy Nolan (Waterford)

Defenders

1. Barry Nash (Limerick)

2. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

3. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

4. Seán Finn (Limerick)

5. William O’Donoghue (Limerick)

6. Cillian Trayers (Galway)

7. Daithi Burke (Galway)

8. Darren Morrissey (Galway)

9. Ronan Glennon (Galway)

10. Pádraic Mannion (Galway)

11. Mark Coleman (Cork)

12. Niall O’Leary (Cork)

13. Robert Downey (Cork)

14. Seán O’Donoghue (Cork)

15. Diarmuid Ryan (Clare)

16. Niall O’Farrell (Clare)

17. Paddy Smyth (Dublin)

18. Ben Conneely (Offaly)

Midfielders

1. Adam English (Limerick)

2. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

3. Cathal Mannion (Galway)

4. Cian Kenny (Kilkenny)

5. Brian Hayes (Dublin)

6. Tony Kelly (Clare)

Forwards

1. Aidan O’Connor (Limerick)

2. Cathal O’Neill (Limerick)

3. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick)

4. Peter Casey (Limerick)

5. Shane O’Brien (Limerick)

6. Aaron Niland (Galway)

7. Conor Whelan (Galway)

8. Darragh Neary (Galway)

9. Jason Rabbitte (Galway)

10. Tom Monaghan (Galway)

11. Brian Hayes (Cork)

12. Shane Barrett (Cork)

13. William Buckley (Cork)

14. Peter Duggan (Clare)

15. Seán Rynne (Clare)

16. Donal Burke (Dublin)

17. Eoghan Cahill (Offaly)

18. Stephen Bennett (Waterford)

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