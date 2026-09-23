LIMERICK DUO GEARÓID Hegarty and Diarmaid Byrnes, along with Cork’s attacking star Brian Hayes, are the three players nominated for the 2026 Hurler of the Year award.
The trio have been shortlisted after a brilliant series of displays throughout this year’s championship.
Hegarty and Byrnes are both previous Hurler of the Year winners, St Patrick’s clubman Hegarty taking home the honour for the 2020 season, while Patrickswell’s Byrnes was honoured in 2022, and also later nominated in 2023. Both Limerick players are four-time Allstar winners.
Hayes has not won the award before, but the St Finbarr’s forward makes the three-player shortlist for the second successive year, while he also claimed his first All-Star in 2025.
The young hurler of the year award will be contested by Galway duo Jason Rabbitte and Cillian Trayers, and Cork’s William Buckley, after they all enjoyed breakthrough campaigns.
Related Reads
13 for Limerick and 11 for Galway as All-Star hurling nominations announced
Clifford, O'Donoghue and Carney in the frame to land Footballer of the Year Award
11 for Mayo and 7 for Kerry as All-Star football nominations are announced
Jason Rabbitte, William Buckley, and Cillian Trayers. INPHO
INPHO
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Hegarty, Hayes and Byrnes nominated for Hurler of the Year award
GAA GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees
GAA GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees
*****
LIMERICK DUO GEARÓID Hegarty and Diarmaid Byrnes, along with Cork’s attacking star Brian Hayes, are the three players nominated for the 2026 Hurler of the Year award.
The trio have been shortlisted after a brilliant series of displays throughout this year’s championship.
Hegarty and Byrnes are both previous Hurler of the Year winners, St Patrick’s clubman Hegarty taking home the honour for the 2020 season, while Patrickswell’s Byrnes was honoured in 2022, and also later nominated in 2023. Both Limerick players are four-time Allstar winners.
Hayes has not won the award before, but the St Finbarr’s forward makes the three-player shortlist for the second successive year, while he also claimed his first All-Star in 2025.
The young hurler of the year award will be contested by Galway duo Jason Rabbitte and Cillian Trayers, and Cork’s William Buckley, after they all enjoyed breakthrough campaigns.
Jason Rabbitte, William Buckley, and Cillian Trayers. INPHO INPHO
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Cork GAA GAA Allstars Hurling Limerick