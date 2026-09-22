Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley the leading candidate to take over at Hibernian

STEPHEN BRADLEY COULD be set to leave Shamrock Rovers for Hibernian in the coming days.

The 42 understands the Hoops head coach is a leading contender to fill the vacant manager’s post at the Scottish club.

As first reported by the Irish Independent, Hibs have turned to Bradley as they look to replace David Gray following a disappointing start to the season.

It’s believed Bradley would be prepared to take the reins in Edinburgh despite Rovers entering the final stages of a League of Ireland title race with Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic.

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Malky Mackay is the sporting director leading the chase for the US owners of Hibs.

Bradley could follow in the footsteps of fellow Dubliner Pat Fenlon who took charge at Easter Road in 2011 after leaving Bohemians.

Stephen Kenny also had a spell in charge of Dunfermline earlier in his managerial career.