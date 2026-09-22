MUNSTER HAVE SUFFERED another injury setback at out-half with Tom Wood ruled out until the new year.
Wood, 20, is to undergo surgery on his shoulder having suffered an injury in a training game earlier this month.
Munster head coach Clayton McMillan said: “Undergoing surgery now is the best option for Tom in both the short- and long-term.
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“He is a very promising young player with a bright future. While it’s disappointing for him to miss the coming months, I know he will use the time wisely and come back in even better condition to make a big contribution to Munster this season and in the years ahead.”
With Jack Crowley also sidelined until the new year at the earliest due to a lower limb vascular injury, Munster’s depth at out-half is being seriously tested ahead of the start of the new season.
JJ Hanrahan is completing his return to-play-protocols having sat out last Friday’s pre-season meeting with Leicester Tigers due to concussion.
Academy out-half Charlie O’Shea, who impressed with a try-scoring display in that Tigers game, now appears in line to start Saturday’s URC opener with Glasgow Warriors in Thomond Park.
With Wood and Crowley both long-term absentees, Munster have re-signed Tony Butler as injury cover on a short-term contract.
Butler (24) was released by Munster at the end of last season, but linked up with the squad again last week and featured as a replacement against Leicester.
In other injury news, Ruadhán Quinn is increasing his training load and is expected to return shortly.
Lee Barron remains unavailable with a short-term ankle injury while Max Clein, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Farrell and Calvin Nash will also miss the Glasgow game.
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Tom Wood ruled out until 2027 as Munster re-sign Tony Butler as injury cover
MUNSTER HAVE SUFFERED another injury setback at out-half with Tom Wood ruled out until the new year.
Wood, 20, is to undergo surgery on his shoulder having suffered an injury in a training game earlier this month.
Munster head coach Clayton McMillan said: “Undergoing surgery now is the best option for Tom in both the short- and long-term.
“He is a very promising young player with a bright future. While it’s disappointing for him to miss the coming months, I know he will use the time wisely and come back in even better condition to make a big contribution to Munster this season and in the years ahead.”
With Jack Crowley also sidelined until the new year at the earliest due to a lower limb vascular injury, Munster’s depth at out-half is being seriously tested ahead of the start of the new season.
JJ Hanrahan is completing his return to-play-protocols having sat out last Friday’s pre-season meeting with Leicester Tigers due to concussion.
Academy out-half Charlie O’Shea, who impressed with a try-scoring display in that Tigers game, now appears in line to start Saturday’s URC opener with Glasgow Warriors in Thomond Park.
With Wood and Crowley both long-term absentees, Munster have re-signed Tony Butler as injury cover on a short-term contract.
Butler (24) was released by Munster at the end of last season, but linked up with the squad again last week and featured as a replacement against Leicester.
In other injury news, Ruadhán Quinn is increasing his training load and is expected to return shortly.
Lee Barron remains unavailable with a short-term ankle injury while Max Clein, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Farrell and Calvin Nash will also miss the Glasgow game.
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Munster Rugby Setback Tom Wood