Israel FA condemn Ireland boss Hallgrímsson's 'stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy'

THE OFFICIAL X account of the Israel Football Association have launched a scathing attack on Heimir Hallgrímsson this evening.

The Ireland manager last week told reporters: “We’re not playing with genocide; we’re playing against genocide,” in reference to the upcoming Nations League matches with Israel.

The Israel FA appear to have been angered by these comments, this evening tweeting: “We have contributed to the world and humanity in countless fields, earning an impressive number of Nobel Prizes along the way.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet found a cure for stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy displayed by @IrelandFootball team coach.

“We’re not playing with ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity; we’re playing against the coach who embodies them.”

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The remarks add further toxicity to what is already a set of controversial fixtures.

Both Hallgrímsson and the Football Association of Ireland have defended the decision to go ahead with the matches, despite widespread calls for a boycott owing to Israel committing what the world’s leading genocide scholars’ association has agreed meets the legal definition of the crime.

Earlier today, it was announced that over 160 Irish athletes signed an open letter calling on the Irish football team to boycott Israel fixtures.

Ireland’s players have so far remained silent on the matter, significantly reducing their media duties that normally take place in the run-up to an international window, though their manager has said: “No one is comfortable with the fixtures going ahead”.

The FAI declined to comment on the Israel FA’s tweet when approached by The 42.

Ireland are due to play Israel in Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday, with the return fixture scheduled for 4 October behind closed doors in Backa Topola, Serbia.

According to reports, the Israel FA are considering filing a complaint to Uefa over Hallgrímsson’s comments.