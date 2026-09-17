Liam Kitching earns first Republic of Ireland call-up for Nations League campaign

LIAM KITCHING HAS earned his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the start of the upcoming Nations League campaign.

The Coventry City defender, currently on loan with Sheffield United, will help to fill part of the void left by the absence of captain Nathan Collins who has been ruled out for five weeks with a calf injury.

Veteran defender Seamus Coleman has also not made the final 26-man squad as he continues to search for a new club after leaving Everton before the summer.

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Josh Cullen and Evan Ferguson missed out through injury but may return for the next international window in November.

Joel Bagan has also returned to the senior fold after being forced out of the summer friendly with Granada through injury.

In attack, Cardiff City’s Jack Moylan has been named by Heimir Hallgrímsson along with Watford’s Rocco Vatta.

Liam Kitching in action for Sheffield United. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ireland begin their Nations League campaign away to Kosovo on 24 September before playing Israel in Hungary three days later, a home fixture with Austria on 1 October before a behind-closed-doors encounter with Israel in Serbia that has been moved from Dublin after it was decided the fixture could not be staged in Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford), Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Gavin Bazunu (Bolton Wanderers)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), John Egan (Hull City), Liam Kitching (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Hibernian), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Harvey Vale (Queens Park Rangers), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City)

Forwards: Owen Elding (Hibernian), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Jack Moylan (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City), Troy Parrott (Real Betis), Rocco Vata (Watford), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United)