'Class is permanent' - McIlroy praises Lowry's return to form

RORY McILROY HAS praised Shane’s Lowry’s stunning return to form, and the manner in which he closed out his Irish Open victory with a final round 63.

The Co Down man also spoke about the pair having heart-to-hearts following some hard times for Lowry when he has lost tournaments from a winning position, such as the Cognizant Classic and Dubai Invitational.

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Lowry stormed to a record 11-shot win on 23 under at the Amgen Irish Open.

The 39-year-old, who shot a course-record 62 on Friday, teed off on Sunday with a four-shot lead went on to make eight more birdies to dominate the field.

Emphatic

“Like I said to Shane afterwards, on Sunday, form is temporary and class is permanent,” McIlroy said ahead of this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

“He is that calibre of a player we all know he is. It was just a matter of him getting back to that point and winning a tournament.

“I think him finishing it off in emphatic style the way he did, I think it will do a lot for him, and it will hopefully do a lot for him with how he approaches final rounds going forward because I think he would admit himself that final rounds have been a struggle over the last couple years for him.

“But I think for him to go out, shoot 63 on the final day leading your national Open with all that crowd support behind you, he really went out there, and he grabbed the tournament by the throat and made it his. It was amazing to see.

“He’s had some hard times this year, and we’ve had some chats and heart-to-hearts about it. All I can try to be is a good friend and provide encouragement and maybe provide examples of what I’ve tried to do in those circumstances.

“Yeah, as I said, I think it was only a matter of time. It was amazing to see.”