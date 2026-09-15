Max Dowman shines with two goals as Arsenal see off Ipswich to reach fourth round

Ipswich 2

Arsenal 4

ARSENAL’S 16-YEAR-OLD SENSATION Max Dowman added to his hype with a sparkling two-goal display to earn a 4-2 victory at Ipswich in the Carabao Cup third round.

Dowman made headlines last season with a goal and assist during a vital 2-0 win at home to Everton in the Gunners’ Premier League title success, but after four unused substitute appearances during this campaign, he played for the under-21s on Saturday.

Three day later Dowman produced a superb individual goal seven minutes into his first appearance this term before he added another straight after half-time.

It put Mikel Arteta’s rotated team in cruise control and they were momentarily four goals ahead after Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino also found the net before Ipswich rallied to add some respectability to the score.

Anis Mehmeti and Chuba Akpom grabbed consolations for Gary O’Neil’s team, but this night in Suffolk was all about Dowman who showed why he is rated as one of the most exciting talents in English football three months before his 17th birthday.

Reading 1

Brentford 2

Callum Wilson opens the scoring for Brentford. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Brentford emerged from a tense finish against Reading to book their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 2-1 victory at Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Callum Wilson and Fabio Carvalho were on target in the first half as the Premier League club showed a clinical touch against League One opposition, who produced a number of chances but lacked the firepower to finish them off.

Irishman Paudie O’Connor eventually pulled one back to revive Reading’s challenge and Brentford could not rest easy in the remaining 18 minutes, although substitute Igor Thiago was among those who should have killed the match off.

It took just 136 seconds for Brentford to take the lead with Wilson finding the bottom left corner of the net after a slip in defence by O’Connor turned Dango Ouattara’s pass into an opportunity.

A cross by Carvalho caused problems in the visiting box and Reading then had the ball in the net but referee Tom Nield ruled out O’Connor’s bicycle kick for a high boot.

Limerick man O’Connor was doing everything possible to make up for his earlier mistake as he headed a free-kick inches over the crossbar.

Reading had clearly recovered from the shock of going behind so early as they poured forward, with a double clearance by Michael Kayode saving Brentford before Jamie Reid went desperately close.

O’Connor slipped again as he fluffed a clearance, giving Wilson time to pick his spot only for keeper Joel Pereira to get his body in the way.

Brentford scrambled to keep out Reid as he closed in on goal and then Conor Masterson flashed narrowly wide, but the Premier League club then scored on the counter-attack.

In a cruel blow for the Royals, Ouattara took advantage of the space in defence to slide the ball to Carvalho who calmly directed the ball beyond Pereira.

Ellery Balcombe’s sharp reflexes prevented Josh Stokes from pulling one back for Reading but Brentford should have extended the lead only for Kayode to send a close-range effort wide.

Liam Fraser reminded the visitors they could not relax as he drilled a shot past the left post but the better chances were now coming at the other end, with Ouattara this time at fault for not making the most of a great opportunity.

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Reading deserved a goal and it arrived in the 72nd minute when a corner was met by O’Connor’s header, with the Irish defender’s finish setting up a nervy finale.

On came Thiago but he was unable to improve the standard of finishing by his team, which had declined noticeably in the second half.

West Ham 2

Fulham 3

Fulham's Oscar Bobb celebrates the winning goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Fulham booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after Oscar Bobb’s brilliant individual effort earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Norwegian was summoned from the bench by Alvaro Arbeloa with his side chasing the winning goal, and it took him less than 10 minutes to deliver, a lovely jinking run through the home side’s defence before finishing inside the near post.

Both managers fielded strong line-ups in east London and it was a competitive cup tie that saw the Hammers more than hold their own against Premier League opposition, albeit four of the starting XI had played for Nuno Espirito Santo during their relegation season.

Rodrigo Muniz headed in for Fulham in the 13th minute before a quick response from Morato brought West Ham level.

Cesar Palacios rolled the ball in after 37 minutes to restore the visitors’ advantage but Pablo squeezed in an equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

A cagey second half followed before Bobb’s brilliance tipped the balance, though Fulham owed much to a late goal-line clearance from Timothy Castagne to deny Taty Castellanos.

Arbeloa’s side led early. Antonee Robinson was left in too much space out near the left touchline, and nobody went with the overlapping run of Palacios, leaving the midfielder all the time he needed to pick out the unmarked Muniz who headed in.

The lead lasted less than three minutes. Fulham failed to properly clear a corner and the ball fell at the feet of Arne Engels who sent over a lovely cross to the back post, headed back across goal by Konstantinos Mavropanos and in by Morato.

Only a last-ditch recovering tackle from Kyle Walker-Peters prevented Palacios going clean through on goal and getting a shot away.

The midfielder, though, would have his goal. Within a minute he was presented with another chance, West Ham’s defence parting far too easily from Joachim Andersen’s long ball over the top, and Palacios darted in to finish coolly past Finlay Herrick.

Muniz ought to have extended Fulham’s lead in the final minute of the half but he was denied by Herrick as the young goalkeeper – making his second first-team appearance – raced from his goal.

Instead, West Ham were level by the break.

With the final action of the half, Mohamadou Kante’s clever back-heel was brilliantly kept out by the reach of Benjamin Lecomte, but Fulham failed to clear the danger. As the ball broke loose inside the box, there arriving at a tight angle was Pablo to slam it home.

Jarrod Bowen came off the bench and crossed for Pablo who came within inches of making contact and putting the home side in front.

It was Bowen again the creator with an inswinging corner from the right that was met by Mavropanos six yards out, but the defender’s header dropped a foot wide.

Penalties seemed the likely outcome until Bobb’s fabulous individual run and finish won it for Fulham.

Carabao Cup third-round results