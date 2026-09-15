Eamon O'Shea and Ger Manley to lead Ireland sides against Scottish shinty challengers

EAMON O’SHEA AND Ger Manley will lead Ireland in the upcoming shinty-hurling/camogie internationals.

The Irish teams will take on their Scottish counterparts in the hybrid sport in a double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, 24 October.

Former Tipperary senior hurling manager O’Shea will take charge of the men’s team.

The 2026 All-Ireland winning camogie manager with Cork, Ger Manley, will manage the women’s team. Manley, who previously represented Ireland as a player, also managed the camogie team to victory in Inverness in 2025.

Eamon O’Shea said: “The management team and myself really looking forward to the challenge. It is foremost an opportunity for our hurlers across the country to showcase their skills in an international environment. The game against Scotland will be exciting, fast and skillful. No better place than Páirc Ui Chaoimh to showcase the fundamentals of the two ancient games.

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Ger Manley said: “I’m thrilled to be involved with the Ireland team once more in 2026. Having previously been involved as a player, and having managed the group last year in Inverness, it is a brilliant opportunity to represent your country.

“I’m looking forward to the preparations alongside Gemma, Elaine, Jennifer, Pat and Kieran over the coming weeks, ahead of what should be a brilliant occasion.”

Ireland shinty-hurling management team:

Manager: Eamon O’Shea (Kilruane McDonagh’s, Tipperary).

Coach: Tommy Dunne (Toomevara, Tipperary).

Management team: John Considine (Kilbrittain, Cork), Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett (Portlaoise), Patrick Hannon (Monaghan Harps), Conor Hayes (Kiltormer, Galway).

Ireland shinty-camogie management team

Manager: Ger Manley (Midleton, Cork).

Management team: Gemma O’Connor (St Finbarr’s, Cork), Elaine Dowds (Dunloy, Antrim), Jennifer Mehigan (St Finbarr’s, Cork), Kieran McCarthy (Douglas, Cork), Pat O’Neill (Young Irelands, Kilkenny).