Irish Open moved to July next year, a fortnight out from The Open

THE AMGEN IRISH Open will take place in July next year. It will be staged at the K Club, two weeks before The Open at St Andrews.

Last time the Irish Open took place in July was 2022 in Mount Juliet, it has been a September date for the past four years.

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The 2027 Irish Open will be played on 1-4 July, with the Scottish Open on 8-11 July before The Open on 15-18 July.

The July date of the 2027 Irish Open could attract big names who are building towards The Open a fortnight out, even if the Irish Open will not be played on a links course next year.

Other notable dates in the 2027 DP World Tour schedule announced today include the BMW PGA at Wentworth being moved to the week after the Ryder Cup, with the Adare Manor showdown between Europe and the US on 17-19 September.

The return of three tournaments – two in Asia and one in Europe – are a feature the 2027 DP World Tour’s global schedule.

Two National Opens, the Deutsche Bank Singapore Open from 15-18 April and the Open de Portugal/Cascais-Lisboa from 13-16 May, will feature in the Asian Swing and European Swing respectively.

Also returning to the schedule from 21-14 October is the Hong Kong Open.

You can view the full schedule here