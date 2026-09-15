Cork hurling and Kerry football club games live on TV next Sunday

THE KERRY FOOTBALL CLUB championship and Cork hurling championship will be the focus this Sunday for TG4′s double helping of GAA club action.

A senior quarter-final meeting between Charleville and Glen Rovers is up first. Both sides reached this stage of the competition last year, where Charleville lost out to eventual champions Sarsfields while Glen Rovers were edged out by finalists Midleton.

Mac Dara MacDonncha and Donal O’Grady will be providing commentary for TG4 as the battle for a place in the semi-finals gets underway at 1.30pm.

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The second game will be the Kerry senior football club championship final where three-in-a-row chasers Dr Crokes will put their title on the line against Rathmore at 3.30pm.

The defending champions came through a huge battle against Na Gaeil last weekend which went to extra-time and a penalty shootout which Crokes won 4-2. Rathmore defeated Milltown/Castlemaine to advance to the decider.

Brian Tyers and Aodán MacGearailt are on commentary duty, with Éamonn Fitzmaurice and Declan Quill working on analysis.

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Sunday 20 September

Cork Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final

1.30pm – Charleville v Glen Rovers, Mallow

Kerry Senior Football Club Championship Final

3.30pm – Dr Crokes v Rathmore, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

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