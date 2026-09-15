'People need to impress me if they want to stay in the club for next season'

SHELBOURNE BOSS JOHN Russell admits his side are in a relegation battle after Monday’s 2-1 loss to fellow strugglers Drogheda.

While Sligo Rovers’ defeat to Galway means they look virtually certain to finish bottom, Shels are now just two points above Kevin Doherty’s side, who currently occupy the promotion/relegation play-off spot.

However, with six games remaining, the Dublin club do at least have a game in hand on all three teams below them in the table.

“To start the game so well, I thought we were in complete control,” Russell said afterwards. “We’re 1-0 up. You’re looking to kick on from that point and get a second goal and get that win.

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“You could feel it, once [Warren] Davis scored that worldie, he shouldn’t come out off the outside channel, but it looked like an unbelievable finish.

“The message at half-time [was] just stay calm, stick to the game plan. Things go against us, but to give away the free kick we did, Drogheda are so dangerous on set plays. They’re big men. They put the ball in the box, and we go 2-1 down.

“We’re looking for a reaction. We have to stick our chest out in those moments and keep doing the right things, keep probing. But unfortunately tonight, we didn’t get that goal, and we came away with another defeat.”

A lamentable home record, with just three league wins all season at Tolka Park, is part of the reason why the 2024 Premier Division champions have underperformed.

The ex-Sligo boss succeeded Joey O’Brien as manager in July, but he has struggled to reverse the team’s fortunes and admits they are now in a relegation battle.

“There’s no getting away from it. We haven’t won enough games since I’ve come in. I’m here two months now. I’m assessing the group.

“Everyone’s had a good run. Everyone’s had a good crack at it, started or come into games over the last two months. There have been moments in games where we’ve lost by a goal in nearly all the games. 1-0s, 2-1s. We’re in it at moments, but our reaction when things go against us is a big concern. Things always happen.

“You’ve got to fight for each other. You’ve got to run hard. If you don’t do that, then they can feel tough. At the moment, we are in a tough spell. We’re looking over our shoulders. We need to get a win; we need to get it fast.”

Russell also acknowledged that certain individuals were playing for their futures at the club.

“People need to impress me if they want to stay in the club for next season and start playing well,” he added.

“It’s a serious wake-up call. We’re talking about closing the gap over the weekend to get that fourth spot and hopefully get Europe. Now you come away with two defeats.

“We’ve all got to look at ourselves, me as a manager, the players, and analyse: ‘What’s going on here?’ That’s unacceptable. Two home games, two defeats, and not coming out and fighting when things go against us.”