Eoin Kelly appointed manager of Tipperary minor hurlers

EOIN KELLY HAS been appointed manager of the Tipperary minor hurlers.

Kelly has previously been involved on coaching teams with the Tipperary and Waterford senior hurlers.

The two-time All-Ireland winner has also been involved with his club, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone.

A Tipperary GAA statement read: “That level of experience combined with his knowledge of Tipperary hurling and his understanding of what is required to perform at the highest level will be invaluable as he takes on responsibility for the county’s Minor Hurling team.

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“The Minor grade represents an important stage in the development of young Tipperary hurlers and Eoin will place a strong emphasis on helping players develop both individually and collectively while preparing them for the demands of inter county hurling.”

Tipperary GAA say Kelly’s management team will be confirmed and announced in due course.