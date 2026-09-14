'I'm playing the last couple of games of my career' - Shane O'Donnell on club retirement

SHANE O’DONNELL SAYS he will also retire from club hurling at the end of this season after announcing his inter-county retirement earlier this year.

O’Donnell made the announcement on Spórt TG4 after helping Éire Óg Ennis reach the semi-finals of the Clare senior hurling championship with a 3-25 to 1-14 win over Wolfe Tones.

The double All-Ireland winner and the 2024 Hurler of the Year finished his decorated career with Clare after their All-Ireland semi-final defeat against Limerick in July.

And as defending champions Éire Óg Ennis continue their quest for back-to-back titles in the semi-final against Inagh-Kilnamona, O’Donnell says he is trying to savour his final games in a club jersey.

“Last season with the club as well,” he began when asked his plans for the future after retiring from Clare. “Today could have been the last game, and I was pretty conscious of that coming in, to just enjoy and embrace it. So, I’m playing the last couple of games of my career and trying to embrace and enjoy them.”

When asked about the prospect of being a Clare supporter rather than a player next year, O’Donnell said:

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“Strange. I’ll have a better answer for you next year, but this part of the year is the same, you go straight back to the club. But the thought that I won’t be going back training next year, it’s strange knowing I’ll be outside that group watching on.

“But another phase of life that I’m looking forward to, so there’s good parts as well.

Éire Óg Ennis ended a 35-year wait for a Clare senior title last year before going on to reach the Munster final where they lost out to eventual All-Ireland champions Ballygunner.

O’Donnell said his side remain grateful for the success they have achieved as they hope to return to the county final this year.

He also touched on how his team needed a better performance in the second half against Wolfe Tones when the game was tied 1-08 to 0-11 at half-time.

“We’ve been saying that we’ve been fighting a long time to get into quarter-finals and semi-finals. Last year was brilliant, but you don’t take it for granted that you’ll get into the knock-out stages so came in today to just get the first 10 minutes and focus.

“Wolfe Tones were excellent in the first half. We struggled to lay a hand on them coming out, but just worked our way into the game in the second half, and came out with a bit more intensity.”

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