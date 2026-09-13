MARK ENGLISH RAN a personal best as he finished sixth in the 800m final at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.
Contesting his first global senior final, the European champion clocked 1:42.78 in Budapest.
Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati won a blistering race in 1:41.91, with Canadian Marco Arop second in 1:42.28 and Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya finishing third in 1:42.54.
English, 33, won his semi-final on Saturday in 1:43.74.
Advertisement
The Donegal doctor went on to lower his personal best once more on Sunday, his previous mark of 1:42.97 set at the London Diamond League meet in July.
English has repeatedly threatened Cian McPhillips’ national record across a superb season, but the 1:42.15 mark endures.
Elsewhere at the Ultimate Championship, Rhasidat Adeleke narrowly missed out on a spot in the 200m final.The Tallaght sprinter finished fifth in her semi-final, clocking a time of 22.81, leaving her one spot outside the qualification zone.
Paris Olympic champion Gabby Thomas was quickest in Adeleke’s field, finishing in 21.88.
A slow start from Adeleke left a lot to do, although a strong finish saw her almost close the gap to the slowest successful qualifier, Switzerland’s Fabienne Hoenke, who crossed the line at 22.72.
Sharlene Mawdsley was the other Irish athlete in action in Budapest, missing out on progression to the 400m final on Friday night.
A record $10 million (€8.59 million) purse is on offer across the weekend: individual winners pocket $150,000 (€129,300) with each competitor enjoying a pay day.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mark English runs PB and finishes sixth in 800m final at Ultimate Championship
LAST UPDATE | 55 mins ago
MARK ENGLISH RAN a personal best as he finished sixth in the 800m final at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.
Contesting his first global senior final, the European champion clocked 1:42.78 in Budapest.
Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati won a blistering race in 1:41.91, with Canadian Marco Arop second in 1:42.28 and Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya finishing third in 1:42.54.
English, 33, won his semi-final on Saturday in 1:43.74.
The Donegal doctor went on to lower his personal best once more on Sunday, his previous mark of 1:42.97 set at the London Diamond League meet in July.
English has repeatedly threatened Cian McPhillips’ national record across a superb season, but the 1:42.15 mark endures.
Elsewhere at the Ultimate Championship, Rhasidat Adeleke narrowly missed out on a spot in the 200m final.The Tallaght sprinter finished fifth in her semi-final, clocking a time of 22.81, leaving her one spot outside the qualification zone.
Paris Olympic champion Gabby Thomas was quickest in Adeleke’s field, finishing in 21.88.
A slow start from Adeleke left a lot to do, although a strong finish saw her almost close the gap to the slowest successful qualifier, Switzerland’s Fabienne Hoenke, who crossed the line at 22.72.
Sharlene Mawdsley was the other Irish athlete in action in Budapest, missing out on progression to the 400m final on Friday night.
A record $10 million (€8.59 million) purse is on offer across the weekend: individual winners pocket $150,000 (€129,300) with each competitor enjoying a pay day.
More to follow…
With reporting from Emma Duffy
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics Ireland mark english Rhasidat Adeleke Sprinting World Athletics Ultimate Championship