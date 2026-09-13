David Clifford hits 0-15 to inspire Fossa to Kerry intermediate championship glory

Fossa 0-26

Kilcummin 0-22

FOR THE FIRST time in their relatively short existence, Fossa have secured senior club status in Kerry. Their elevation comes on the back of this county intermediate championship final win over Kilcummin, with David Cliifford scoring 0-15 and brother Paudie chipping in with four points in another tour de force from the Kerry seniors.

Having lost intermediate finals in 2023 and last year, it was impossible for Fossa to countenance a third disappointment in four years, but Kilcummin – intermediate champions in 2018 – made them work every inch and minute for their success.

Such was the interest in this game that throw-in was delayed 15 minutes, but when the stands and terraces filled up they were treated to a gladiatorial spectacle.

Kilcummin took a brief four-point lead midway through the first half, which Fossa flipped on its head to lead by four midway through the second period, but it never felt like there was much more than a cigarette paper between the teams.

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Of course, was did separate them was David Clifford. Three points in the first half seemed a disappointing return from him, but the best was still to come. Kilcummin had ran up that early 0-8 to 0-4 lead with scores from Mikey Casey, Philip O’Leary, Mark O’Shea, a Brendan Kealy ‘45’ and a couple of orange flags from Paul O’Shea, who is a cousin of the Cliffords.

Fossa responded with a couple of white flags from David Clifford, as well as scores from James Williams, Ted O’Gorman, Eoin Talbot and a Paudie Clifford two-pointer to trail 0-10 to 0-12 at half time.

A dominant third-quarter from Fossa, with an early Paudie Clifford point and nine points from five shots to putting them 0-20 to 0-16 ahead by the 44th minute.

Matt Keane came off the Kilcummin bench and kicked two points, his second trimming the margin back to a point, 0-22 to 0-21, by the 52nd minute, but this was always going to be the David Clifford final. His third orange flag nudged Fossa three clear and they saw it home from there.

FOSSA: Shane O’Sullivan, Sam Buckley, Paddy Sheehan 0-1, Brian Myers, Dan O’Connell, Eoin Talbot 0-1, Rian Colleran 0-1, Matt Rennie, Cian O’Shea, Ted O’Gorman 0-1, Paudie Clifford 0-4 (tp), Darren Ryan 0-2, Jack Hallissey, David Clifford 0-15 (3 tp, 2 tpf, 2f), Emmett O’Shea 0-1 (f).

Subs: Fintan Coffey for M Rennie (40), Mark Kennelly for C O’Shea (46), Fionn Doyle for J Hallissey (48), Harry Buckley for R Colleran (51).

KILCUMMIN: Brendan Kealy 0-1 (45); Chris O’Leary, Dara Stack, James Williams 0-1; Sean O’Leary, Dara O’Callaghan, James Nagle; Paul O’Shea 0-4 (tp, tpf), Colm Kelliher; Mark O’Shea 0-3, Kieran Murphy 0-3 (tp), Cian Foley 0-1; Mikey Casey 0-3, Kevin McCarthy 0-1 (f), Philip O’Leary 0-2.

Subs: Kevin O’Gorman for C Kelleher (37), Matt Keane 0-2 for J Nagle (37), Jack Fogarty 0-1 for J Williams (49), Ian Devane for M O’Shea (54), Dan Moynihan for C Foley (56).

REFEREE: Eoghan O Muircheartaigh (Dingle)

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