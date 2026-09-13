Five-star Brighton crush 10-man Coventry

Coventry 0

Brighton 5

BRIGHTON DEALT COVENTRY a crushing 5-0 defeat to condemn them to a fourth straight Premier League loss.

The Sky Blues have lost those games without scoring a goal and remain the only side in the league still to pick up a point.

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Both teams took it in turns to have their share of chances in an entertaining first period which featured 21 shots – the most in any first half of a Premier League game this season.

But it was Charalampos Kostoulas who made his effort count when he put the away side in front with his first league goal since January to give Brighton a half-time lead.

Coventry’s afternoon went from bad to worse within nine minutes of the second period as Malick Yalcouye doubled Brighton’s lead before Taiwo Awoniyi saw red for an elbow on Maxim De Cuyper.

Brighton flexed their muscles as Pascal Gross’ penalty made it three, Lewis Dunk thumped home an effort from 25 yards and Yasin Ayari capped off a five-star Seagulls performance.