RORY MCILROY CARDED his best round of the week to round out his Amgen Irish Open with a Sunday score of 67.
Determined to bounce back from a tough few days, the 37-year-old picked up three shots on the front nine, and at the turn, shot successive birdies.
A bogey at 12 was cancelled out two holes later, but a double bogey at 16 was compounded by a further dropped shot at 17.
Having produced seven birdies in total, including one on the final green, the Holywood golfer finishes the competition on one-under overall.
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At the time of writing, the score leaves McIlroy in 42nd position.
Speaking after his round, McIlroy said: “Obviously it wasn’t the week that I wanted but at the same time, I don’t feel too far away, and I feel good about going into Wentworth next week.
“I thought I hit the ball pretty well for the most part. A couple of bad decisions off the tees yesterday, but overall, iron play was a lot better. That’s getting there.
“Wedge play was pretty good for the most part this week. Obviously it was a struggle on the greens. That was the difficult thing and why I wasn’t able to get myself into contention.”
McIlroy’s attention will now to turn to how Shane Lowry fares as he bids for glory later today.
“It would be absolutely incredible [if Lowry is to win]. He had a couple of chances — he had a big chance earlier this year at the Honda, the Cognizant. I felt like he never got going with his season after that. Knocked him back a little bit. To see him in contention out there, obviously the whole country would love to see him get it done, me included,” McIlroy said.
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'I don't feel too far away' - McIlroy finishes Irish Open with one-under round
RORY MCILROY CARDED his best round of the week to round out his Amgen Irish Open with a Sunday score of 67.
Determined to bounce back from a tough few days, the 37-year-old picked up three shots on the front nine, and at the turn, shot successive birdies.
A bogey at 12 was cancelled out two holes later, but a double bogey at 16 was compounded by a further dropped shot at 17.
Having produced seven birdies in total, including one on the final green, the Holywood golfer finishes the competition on one-under overall.
At the time of writing, the score leaves McIlroy in 42nd position.
Speaking after his round, McIlroy said: “Obviously it wasn’t the week that I wanted but at the same time, I don’t feel too far away, and I feel good about going into Wentworth next week.
“I thought I hit the ball pretty well for the most part. A couple of bad decisions off the tees yesterday, but overall, iron play was a lot better. That’s getting there.
“Wedge play was pretty good for the most part this week. Obviously it was a struggle on the greens. That was the difficult thing and why I wasn’t able to get myself into contention.”
McIlroy’s attention will now to turn to how Shane Lowry fares as he bids for glory later today.
“It would be absolutely incredible [if Lowry is to win]. He had a couple of chances — he had a big chance earlier this year at the Honda, the Cognizant. I felt like he never got going with his season after that. Knocked him back a little bit. To see him in contention out there, obviously the whole country would love to see him get it done, me included,” McIlroy said.
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DP World Tour Golf Irish Open Rory McIlroy Shane Lowry Sport