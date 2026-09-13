'I don't feel too far away' - McIlroy finishes Irish Open with one-under round

RORY MCILROY CARDED his best round of the week to round out his Amgen Irish Open with a Sunday score of 67.

Determined to bounce back from a tough few days, the 37-year-old picked up three shots on the front nine, and at the turn, shot successive birdies.

A bogey at 12 was cancelled out two holes later, but a double bogey at 16 was compounded by a further dropped shot at 17.

Having produced seven birdies in total, including one on the final green, the Holywood golfer finishes the competition on one-under overall.

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At the time of writing, the score leaves McIlroy in 42nd position.

Speaking after his round, McIlroy said: “Obviously it wasn’t the week that I wanted but at the same time, I don’t feel too far away, and I feel good about going into Wentworth next week.

“I thought I hit the ball pretty well for the most part. A couple of bad decisions off the tees yesterday, but overall, iron play was a lot better. That’s getting there.

“Wedge play was pretty good for the most part this week. Obviously it was a struggle on the greens. That was the difficult thing and why I wasn’t able to get myself into contention.”

McIlroy’s attention will now to turn to how Shane Lowry fares as he bids for glory later today.

“It would be absolutely incredible [if Lowry is to win]. He had a couple of chances — he had a big chance earlier this year at the Honda, the Cognizant. I felt like he never got going with his season after that. Knocked him back a little bit. To see him in contention out there, obviously the whole country would love to see him get it done, me included,” McIlroy said.