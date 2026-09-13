Alex Dunne finishes second in Madrid

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE finished in second place in today’s F2 Madrid Feature Race.

The Rodin Motorsport driver picked up 19 points in the Championship standings, finishing 7.320 seconds behind Swedish race winner Dino Beganovic who converted pole into his first Formula 2 victory of 2026.

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The DAMS driver successfully resisted Dunne at the start before controlling two safety car restarts, with the Offaly man never able to apply the sustained pressure necessary to snatch victory.

With championship leader Nikola Tsolov (177 points) and second-placed Rafael Camara (170) scoring zero and four points respectively this weekend, Dunne’s 21-point return in Madrid has brought Dunne closer to the top of the pile.

The 20-year-old remains fourth in the drivers’ standings on 139 points with three rounds to go.