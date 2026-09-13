Alisson Becker says Liverpool’s mentality must improve after Fulham stalemate

ALISSON BECKER ADMITS Liverpool must find the “right mindset” to achieve something special this season.

The Reds failed to match the intensity of their midweek Champions League win over Atlético Madrid as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Fulham at Anfield on Saturday.

The result left them unbeaten in the Premier League but provided little consolation after a lethargic display, and goalkeeper Alisson recognises the team must step up to handle the demands of their schedule.

The Brazil international told the club’s website: “Obviously, it’s a big challenge to play Wednesday night and Saturday evening, and you have another game Tuesday.

“But we need to get the right mentality to do that and I think it wasn’t the case. We have to improve for the next one.

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“This is the challenge (for) every big team who are playing in all competitions. If we want to do something special this season we have to cope with that.

“It’s what we want, but you need to have the right mindset. I think it wasn’t the case from what we showed this afternoon.

“Deep inside we have it, we just need to put it out. The quality we have – we have so many top players – but we need to take and put more energy on the pitch for the next games.”

Alisson Becker of Liverpool during the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Cody Froggatt/Sportimage) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Liverpool started with their trio of £100million attacking players – Bradley Barcola, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz – together for the first time in a Premier League match, but they had little impact.

Fulham, despite going into the game with no points from their opening three games, were the livelier team and fully deserved a point.

They might even have had more after a mistake by Alisson led to a scramble in the area but Jeremy Jacquet cleared off the line from Gonzalo Garcia.

Alisson said: “It was a poor performance, in some moments even from myself. Collectively, we didn’t play well. Many things we tried to do, we couldn’t do well.”

Liverpool may have some mitigation in that it remains early in Andoni Iraola’s tenure and the new manager’s methods are still to fully bed in, but Alisson warns things need to click quickly.

He said: “It can take some time for us to adapt to that, but we need to do that as quick as we can because we don’t have time to waste.

“We are not happy at all with a draw, that’s not something that should happen with Liverpool.

“Unbeaten with three draws is not something to celebrate too much with this shirt. We celebrate being unbeaten if we win the games.

“We take the clean sheet but we are not happy. We wanted the three points. We need to aim for big things.”